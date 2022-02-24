Six Nations: Scotland team to play France named as coach Gregor Townsend makes three changes

The head coach has had to contend with a number of injuries and has rejigged his pack as he looks to get the campaign back on track following the defeat by Wales in Cardiff.
There is a first Scotland start for Rory Darge who is picked at blindside flanker. Sam Skinner, who played at six against the Welsh, moves into the second row to replace the injured Jonny Gray.
Matt Fagerson, who suffered a blow to his foot in Cardiff, also drops out, with Magnus Bradbury slotting in at No 8. Bradbury featured as a sub in the win over England and the defeat in Cardiff.
The third personnel change is in the front row, with Zander Fagerson returning to the starting line-up at tighthead prop in place of WP Nel who drops to the bench.
Saturday’s third round match kicks off 2.15pm and is live on BBC One.