Cameron Redpath: No risks will be taken with neck injury which happened before Scotland played Wales

Cameron Redpath, right, tackles Garry Ringrose of Leinster during Bath's Heineken Champions Cup defeat in January. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The centre won his second cap in the 20-17 defeat in Cardiff, coming on in the final minute as a replacement for Duhan van der Merwe.

Redpath’s father, the former Scotland captain Bryan, said his son was “pretty down” about the latest injury setback but stressed that it was not as serious as the neck issue which ended his Six Nations prematurely last season.

Nevertheless, no risks will be taken with the Bath threequarter who has had a wretched run of luck.

Redpath, 22, made a highly impressive Scotland debut in the 2021 Calcutta Cup win against England at Twickenham but then missed the remainder of the campaign due to a neural-related neck injury. His comeback at club level was then cut short when he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while playing against Sale in May.

The latest injury happened while he was playing for Bath against Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup in January.

Bryan Redpath said he was “devastated” for his son.

“It happened a few weeks ago against Leinster when he was on the ground and one of the opposition players fell on him,” said the former scrum-half in his column in Metro. “He thought he was going to be fine and it’s only in the past week or so, after the Wales game, that it started to affect his arm a bit.

“He can’t take any risks with it. It’s not as bad as when he had a similar injury last year but it’s something he has to look after and he’s seeing a specialist.

“He’s pretty down about it - he wants to make a difference and play as much as he can for Scotland and for Bath.

“I feel for him. He needs a bit of luck because in his four seasons he’s had an operation nearly every summer.”

Scotland take on France at BT Murrayfield on Saturday in the third round of the Guinness Six Nations before completing their campaign with away games against Italy and Ireland next month.