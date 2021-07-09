Warren Gatland, the Lions head coach. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

It means the entire Test series will be played at sea level, with the Lions avoiding playing the world champion Springboks at altitude.

The second and third Tests of the three-match series were scheduled to be played in Johannesburg but because the Gauteng province has been hit hard by the growing third wave of coronavirus infections, it is expected that they will be moved south.

The first Test, on July 24, is already scheduled to take place in Cape Town and it now looks likely that the second and third Tests, on July 31 and August 7, will also be played there.

Warren Gatland the Lions head coach, said: “I’m pretty sure that they’ll be played in Cape Town. That hasn’t been 100 per cent confirmed: that is my understanding at the moment, but until they give us 100 per cent confirmation, we just have to wait and see. But I think they’re definitely going to be in Cape Town.

“The way that we’ve been working in training, if they’re going to play three Tests at sea level I think it’s a real positive for us.”

The Lions will play the Sharks in Pretoria on Saturday in a hastily rearranged game after the original opponents, the Bulls, had to pull out because of Covid cases in their squad.

Both the Lions and the South Africa national side have also had players testing positive for coronavirus but both parties insist the tour will continue.

