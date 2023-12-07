Boan Venter reveals his inspiration as he looks to become the latest South African to play for Scotland
Venter, 26, has signed a new contract which ties him to the capital club until June 2026. Having joined Edinburgh from Cheetahs in February 2021 the loosehead prop is on course to become Scottish-qualified in February 2026 on residency grounds. If selected for the national team he would follow in the footsteps of Edinburgh team-mates and fellow South Africans Nel, Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe who all play for Scotland after qualifying through residency.
Venter, who was born in Kimberley in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province, said it was his “dream” to play international rugby but Edinburgh would remain his priority.
“Two more years in the capital and I can’t wait to give my all for the Gunners,” he said after signing the new deal. “I think it’s five years to be qualified [for Scotland], so I’m definitely looking forward to that as well. I won’t lie. From being a young boy, it’s been my dream to play international rugby and maybe go to a World Cup. But for now my focus will just be to improve every week on my own game and then let the future sort itself out.”
He will be 28 by the time he becomes Scottish-qualified but props tend to have a long shelf life as evidenced by Nel’s continued importance to the national side. “WP still going at 37…if that’s not inspirational, I don’t know what will be,” added Venter. “He is a really close mate of mine as well. I enjoy rubbing shoulders with him every day.”
Having been selected for training squads with the Junior Springboks, Venter had harboured hopes of representing South Africa. His decision to join Edinburgh saw his career move in totally different direction and he acknowledged the prospect of playing for Scotland was not on his radar during his early years in the game. “Not necessarily but you play the hand you get dealt,” he said
“I have really enjoyed living here and it’s my third season now. The missus has been over for a year now as well so that definitely makes it a bit easier. We used to do long distance for two years so we have settled in really nicely and are looking forward to the capital still being our home for the next two years or so as well.”
Gregor Townsend has made regular use of the residency rule to pick South African players during his six years as Scotland coach, selecting Cornell du Preez, Jaco van der Walt and Oli Kebble as well as Nel, Schoeman and van der Merwe. The residency requirement has since been increased from 36 to 60 consecutive months.
Sean Everitt, Venter’s coach at Edinburgh, believes the prop can make the step up to Test rugby if he continues to improve. “He is getting better week in, week out,” said Everitt who tried to sign Venter while coach of the Sharks. “He is a good ball-carrier as well, he has good ball skills so he can be an all-round player and certainly one who can succeed a guy like Pierre Schoeman, who has done so well for Scotland.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.