Boan Venter says he will take inspiration from his Edinburgh team-mate WP Nel as he looks to become the latest South African to play for Scotland on residency grounds.

Edinburgh prop Boan Venter has signed a new two-year contract. (Picture: Edinburgh Rugby)

Venter, who was born in Kimberley in South Africa’s Northern Cape Province, said it was his “dream” to play international rugby but Edinburgh would remain his priority.

“Two more years in the capital and I can’t wait to give my all for the Gunners,” he said after signing the new deal. “I think it’s five years to be qualified [for Scotland], so I’m definitely looking forward to that as well. I won’t lie. From being a young boy, it’s been my dream to play international rugby and maybe go to a World Cup. But for now my focus will just be to improve every week on my own game and then let the future sort itself out.”

He will be 28 by the time he becomes Scottish-qualified but props tend to have a long shelf life as evidenced by Nel’s continued importance to the national side. “WP still going at 37…if that’s not inspirational, I don’t know what will be,” added Venter. “He is a really close mate of mine as well. I enjoy rubbing shoulders with him every day.”

Having been selected for training squads with the Junior Springboks, Venter had harboured hopes of representing South Africa. His decision to join Edinburgh saw his career move in totally different direction and he acknowledged the prospect of playing for Scotland was not on his radar during his early years in the game. “Not necessarily but you play the hand you get dealt,” he said

“I have really enjoyed living here and it’s my third season now. The missus has been over for a year now as well so that definitely makes it a bit easier. We used to do long distance for two years so we have settled in really nicely and are looking forward to the capital still being our home for the next two years or so as well.”

Gregor Townsend has made regular use of the residency rule to pick South African players during his six years as Scotland coach, selecting Cornell du Preez, Jaco van der Walt and Oli Kebble as well as Nel, Schoeman and van der Merwe. The residency requirement has since been increased from 36 to 60 consecutive months.