Loosehead prop Boan Venter has put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal with Edinburgh Rugby. (Picture: Edinburgh Rugby)

Boan Venter has signed a new contract with Edinburgh which will extend his stay in the capital beyond five years, making him eligible for Scotland.

The South African-born loosehead prop joined the club from Cheetahs in February 2021 and has agreed a deal which will keep him at Edinburgh until June 2026. He is on course to become Scottish-qualified in February 2026 on residency grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If selected for the national team, he would follow in the footsteps of Edinburgh team-mates and fellow South Africans WP Nel, Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe who all play for Scotland after qualifying through residency. The residency requirement was increased from 36 to 60 consecutive months on 31 December 2020.

Venter, 26, was signed by former Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill and has been an effective performer for the Scottish club. The 6ft 2in, 124kg former Junior Springbok has made 52 appearances for Edinburgh, with his half-century coming in last month’s bonus-point victory against Vodacom Bulls at Hive Stadium. He was involved in the first six matches of the United Rugby Championship season under new coach Sean Everitt but sat out Saturday’s win over Ulster. He is expected to return for the European Challenge Cup match against Clermont in France on Friday.

“I’m delighted to re-sign with Edinburgh,” Venter said. “I’ve really settled into the city with my wife and we’re enjoying life here. I’m looking forward to the next two years with this great squad and club.

“We’ve really hit the ground running this season which has been brilliant to be part of – it’s now about keeping that momentum going into Europe and then the 1872 Cup derbies.

“Working with Sean has also been great and I feel like he’s slotted in seamlessly. We’re growing as a team every week and I think that has shown in our performances.

“We’re in a great position at the moment with the squad and staff at the club. We’re set up for a really strong second-half of the year and I can’t wait to be part of that.”

Venter has already carved out a bit of history for himself with a hat-trick of tries away to Ospreys in the 2021/22 season, becoming the first Edinburgh prop to do so in the professional era.