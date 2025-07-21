Darcy Graham Lions debut and return of Test hopeful as nine Scots named

Test places up for grabs, says head coach Andy Farrell

Darcy Graham will make his British and Irish Lions debut on Tuesday after being named in the team to play the First Nations & Pasifika XV in the final midweek fixture of the 2025 tour of Australia.

The Edinburgh winger will form part of an all-Scottish back three in Melbourne alongside Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe.

Kinghorn is selected at full-back for his first appearance since injuring his knee against the ACT Brumbies on July 9. The Toulouse player is hoping to prove his fitness ahead of the second Test match against Australia which takes place this Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Lions won the first Test 27-19 in Brisbane at the weekend to take a one-nil lead in the three-match series,

It is a dream call-up for Graham who was called into the Lions squad last week after playing for Scotland - and being sent off - in their defeat by Fiji in Suva.

Big chance for Blair Kinghorn

For Kinghorn, it’s a chance to stake a claim after Hugo Keenan played at full-back in the first Test.

In total there are nine Scots in the match-day 23 to face the First Nations & Pasifika XV at Marvel Stadium in a game which kicks off at 11am UK time.

Six of them will start the match, including the scrum-half Ben White. Pierre Schoeman, the Edinburgh loosehead prop, forms part of the front row and behind him will be Glasgow Warriors’ lock Scott Cummings.

On the bench are hooker Ewan Ashman, prop Rory Sutherland and the versatile Gregor Brown who all joined up with the Lions squad on Sunday after being part of the Scotland squad for the Pacific tour which ended last week.

Also named among the replacements is Garry Ringrose, the Ireland centre who missed the first Test through injury.

Farrell named as captain

Saracens and England’s Owen Farrell will lead the side at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on what will be his 20th Lions appearance.

Farrell, who starts out at inside centre, will form a partnership with Leinster and Ireland’s Jamie Osborne.

White is partnered at half-back by Northampton Saints and England fly-half Fin Smith.

Up front Schoeman packs down alongside England’s Jamie George and and Ireland’s Finlay Bealham. Leinster and Ireland’s James Ryan is partnered in the second row by Cummings.

In the backrow Wales captain Jac Morgan will wear the No 6 jersey, Ireland’s Josh van der Flier is at seven and England’s Henry Pollock is at No.8.

Chance to put hands up for second Test

“This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests,” said Lions head coach Andy Farrell.

“The coaches’ minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

“This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power.”

Lions team

First Nations & Pasifika XV v The British & Irish Lions

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Tuesday 22 July, 2025, KO: 11:00 BST

Lions: 15. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland); 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), 13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 12. Owen Farrell, captain (Saracens/England), 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland); 10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England), 9. Ben White (Toulon/Scotland); 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), 2. Jamie George (Saracens/England), 3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), 4. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland), 6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales), 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 8. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England).