Big season beckons for highly-rated Edinburgh Rugby youngster pushing to dislodge Scotland trio

23y/o hooker impresses in pre-season outing

A big season beckons for Harri Morris and the young Edinburgh hooker looks up for the challenge judging by his performance against Doncaster Knights on Friday.

The 23-year-old was a standout as a youthful capital side gave as good as they got in a feisty encounter with the Yorkshire visitors.

Doncaster won 44-33 in the end but there was plenty in the Edinburgh performance to please head coach Sean Everitt as he oversaw a double header in which this was the first instalment. A far more senior Edinburgh team beat Ealing Trailfinders 27-14 in the second game of the night and the two matches against English Championship opposition allowed Everitt to cast his eye over 45-plus players in the club’s final outings before their United Rugby Championship season begins with an away game against Zebre next Saturday.

Hooker is a position of strength for Edinburgh but with new signing Dylan Richardson currently sidelined with a back injury, Morris has the opportunity to push Ewan Ashman and Paddy Harrison for a place in the squad. He did his chances no harm on Friday against Doncaster, a team he spent time on loan with two seasons ago.

“I think they were really trying to go for us up front but our young lads stood up really well and it's a pity we didn't get the result but we gave them a good fight,” said Morris who made his Edinburgh debut in the back-row against Ulster in the Rainbow Cup back in 2021 but has since converted to hooker.

“I was down at Donny on loan the season before last so I maybe had a little bit of a point to prove personally so I enjoyed getting stuck in anyway.

“Donny's an interesting place, it's maybe not as nice as Edinburgh but in terms of rugby and stuff they've got a great set up, a really nice group of lads so I really enjoyed my time down there. A really good experience.”

Late developer at hooker

Everitt rates Morris highly and it’s not difficult to see why. He’s strong in the tackle, works very hard and carries well. Although he came late to hooker, he is having extra coaching and believes his throwing in has “come on leaps and bounds” thanks to his work with Edinburgh forwards coach Stevie Lawrie and throwing specialist Simon Hardy. He knows it will be tough to dislodge three Scotland hookers but, with Richardson ruled out until early October, he is likely to come into Everitt’s thoughts.

“Obviously I hope Dylan gets back soon but for me personally it's just whenever I get a chance trying to play as well so I can really push to get in that starting team,” said Morris.

“It's hugely competitive at Edinburgh. Last year you had three Scotland hookers with Dave Cherry, Ewan and Paddy, this year you've got three again with Paddy still there, Ewan still there and Dylan coming in so it's a hugely competitive position.

