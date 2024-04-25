Ben Healy eyes 'opportunities' on Scotland summer tour amid Finn Russell uncertainty
Ben Healy, the Edinburgh stand-off, is targeting a place on Scotland's summer tour of the Americas as he seeks to cement his place in the national squad.
The 24-year-old fly-half is enjoying a highly impressive first season in the capital after moving from Munster last season. He has started every game for his new club in the United Rugby Championship and was part of the Scotland squad for the Six Nations. But his game-time at Test level has been limited and a brief cameo off the bench in the home win over England is his only Scotland appearance this year.
With Finn Russell ahead of him in the pecking order, there have been few opportunities for Healy but the Bath fly-half is currently injured and may not tour this summer as national coach Gregor Townsend decides what sort of squad to take to North and South America where Scotland will play the USA, Canada, Argentina and Uruguay.
Healy met with Townsend last week and while they didn’t talk specifically about the tour, the stand-off is keen to be part of the squad. “Yes, absolutely,” he said. “It’s four games, four opportunities, so hopefully I’ll get on that plane and hopefully I’ll get opportunities over there.”
Healy, who switched allegiance to Scotland after playing previously for Ireland at under-20 level, is the top scorer in the URC this season with 138 points and has firmly established himself at Edinburgh after having to share fly-half duties at Munster with Jack Crowley and Joey Carberry. “I’m happy with the amount of rugby I’m getting. I feel good, no complaints,” he said. Healy qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandparents and has been capped five times.
