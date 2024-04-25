Ben Healy, the Edinburgh stand-off, is targeting a place on Scotland's summer tour of the Americas as he seeks to cement his place in the national squad.

The 24-year-old fly-half is enjoying a highly impressive first season in the capital after moving from Munster last season. He has started every game for his new club in the United Rugby Championship and was part of the Scotland squad for the Six Nations. But his game-time at Test level has been limited and a brief cameo off the bench in the home win over England is his only Scotland appearance this year.

Scotland's fly-half Ben Healy runs with the ball to score a try during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Scotland and Romania at Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq near Lille, northern France, on September 30, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Healy met with Townsend last week and while they didn’t talk specifically about the tour, the stand-off is keen to be part of the squad. “Yes, absolutely,” he said. “It’s four games, four opportunities, so hopefully I’ll get on that plane and hopefully I’ll get opportunities over there.”