'That would help, wouldn't it? ' - how Darcy Graham plans to boost his Lions hopes

Winger hopes Edinburgh take ‘massive chance’ in cup

A burning desire to win a major trophy will drive on Darcy Graham in Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final against the Bulls on Friday night.

The Edinburgh winger knows that if they can overcome the South African visitors at Hive Stadium they will have home advantage again in the semis against the winners of Sunday’s tie between Bath and Gloucester.

A glittering career that has seen him plunder 31 tries in 46 appearances for Scotland makes Graham one of the most prolific players in the history of the national team. Only his Edinburgh team-mate Duhan van der Merwe has scored more Scotland tries than him and it’s the sort of form that could see both players called up by the British & Irish Lions this summer.

But Graham would dearly love to go to Australia with a winner’s medal in his pocket and the Challenge Cup offers Edinburgh the best opportunity to end their trophy drought.

“I’ve said before, I would be gutted if I went my whole career and never won anything,” said Graham who was again outstanding as Edinburgh booked their place in the last eight with a win over the Lions. “I would genuinely be gutted.

“This is a massive chance for us. Not looking too far in front, but win this game, a home semi-final and then it’s all to play for.

“I think right now it’s just taking one game at a time. As the media would say, that’s one thing probably Edinburgh have struggled with in the past is backing wins up with wins. We’ve had two decent wins now [against the Dragons in the URC and then the Lions], so it’s just backing that up with a third win and then that fourth win and so on.

“It’s exciting times. The boys know the challenge ahead - the Bulls at home is going to be a massive shift. We just need to get it right on the day.”

It’s 10 years since Graham announced himself to the wider Scottish rugby public as a 17-year-old for Hawick in the Scottish Cup final against Boroughmuir at Murrayfield. The Meggetland side came out on top that day and although Graham has gone on to enjoy some glorious moments at the national stadium, including winning the Calcutta Cup in 2022, he would dearly love to lift silverware with Edinburgh.

“The belief is there, for sure,” he said. “But there’s just a lot of other factors. It’s about getting it right on the day. You can have the game plan, we can sit for hours in meetings and talk about what we’re going to do, but if we don’t turn up on the day and get the physicality right, get the discipline right, and just be clinical and ruthless, it's not going to work out. So it’s just about that 80-minute performance on the day.”

Graham suffered a bruised heel in the round of 16 win over the Lions last Friday and was still feeling a little tender in the early part of the week but is confident he’ll be “flying come Saturday”. With van der Merwe sidelined by an ankle injury, Edinburgh are already without one of their star wingers but Ross McCann stepped up impressively last week, combining well with Graham and Wes Goosen as the capital side blew the Lions away in the early stages.

Edinburgh had enjoyed some close jousts with the Bulls since they joined the URC and honours are even at two wins apiece. Graham scored a hat-trick against the Bulls in a narrow defeat at Loftus Versfeld two seasons ago and a repeat performance with a different result would be the ideal scenario at Hive Stadium on Saturday.

“If I can do it there, I can do it here,” reasoned Graham. “I can’t remember when my last hat-trick was for Edinburgh - it was probably that one. It would be nice to do it again this weekend.”

Graham finished the Six Nations strongly after recovering from a terrible head collision with Finn Russell against Ireland which left both players concussed. He scored tries against Wales and France but is trying not to dwell too much on what it might mean for his chances of going to Australia with the Lions.

“It’s obviously always there in the back of your mind,” he said. “It would be a dream to go, but there’s a lot of rugby to get played up until then, and even before the squad gets announced - that’s a month away.”