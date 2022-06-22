Barbarians honour for Rob Harley as former Glasgow Warriors forward is invited to play in Gijon

It is fitting recognition for Harley who left Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season after a record 267 appearances for the club across 12 years.
Harley, who has now signed for French Pro D2 side Carcassonne, is the sole Scot in the Baa-Baas squad which will be coached by former Cardiff chief John Mulvihill.
Barbarians hammered England 52-21 at Twickenham last weekend but this is an entirely different selection which will be captained by Welsh centre Hadleigh Parkes.
Other notable inclusions for the game on Saturday (8pm kick-off, UK time) are Ireland’s Devin Toner, Samoa’s Rey Lee-Lo and Wales’ James Botham, the grandson of England cricketing great, Ian.
Barbarians president John Spencer said: “The club is buzzing after a wonderful victory over England on Sunday and this new squad, coached by John, is excited to take up the reins and embody the Barbarians’ ethos and playing style: spirit, passion, courage and flair, united by lifelong friendship.”