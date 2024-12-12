Another Scotland star sorts out long-term future - contract length and why back is staying put

Kyle Steyn has committed his long-term future to Glasgow Warriors. | SNS Group

Warriors tie down one of their key men

Glasgow Warriors have announced that club captain Kyle Steyn has extended his contract by three years with the Scotstoun club.

The 30-year-old winger, who has been with Glasgow since 2019 and has won 23 caps for Scotland, has emerged as key player for Franco Smith’s side and helped them win the United Rugby Championship last season. The former Griquas back, who was born in South Africa before representing Scotland via his Glaswegian mother, is also regular under national coach Gregor Townsend.

Steyn’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but he has now committed his long-term future to Warriors.

“I’m massively excited to be staying at Scotstoun for another three years,” Steyn said in a Glasgow Warriors release. “It’s a really exciting group to be a part of, and the quality of player we have here is right up there with the best squads around.

“I’ve loved my time here so far, every minute of it. My wife and daughter are really settled here, we’ve got a great set of friends in the city and the group of boys here make it a privilege to come to work every day.

“Playing for and captaining this club, that’s one of the biggest honours of my life. When I think about who’s worn the jersey, both in my time here and those before me, it’s a really special feeling. We’ve had our fair share of ups and downs, but that just makes you appreciate the journey we’re on even more.

“There are so many highlights from my time here so far – from making the final at Celtic Park in my first season here, to representing Scotland. The URC Final last year is the ultimate though, that was such an amazing moment. The fundraising for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, too – we’re so proud to be able to support them in everything we do and it’s such a great feeling.

“Everyone here recognises the quality of group we have, both here and with Scotland. I just want to be a part of that, contribute in every way I can, and take us as far forward as possible.”

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith is delighted to keep Steyn at Scotstoun. | SNS Group

Smith added: "Kyle has developed into not only an invaluable leader for our group, but also into a winger who can be truly world-class in both Glasgow and Scotland colours.

"He continues to drive standards on and off the field, including being a major leader in our Fighting for our Families campaign and supporting Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

"We’re proud to retain a player of Kyle’s calibre and character - he is an exceptional leader who leads by example above all else, and is a huge asset to the club.”