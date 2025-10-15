All Blacks can wait as Scotland hooker puts focus on test before the real Test

Ashman impressed by new boy’s Edinburgh debut

Gregor Townsend will name his autumn Test squad next week but Ewan Ashman is focusing only on Edinburgh as they look to get off the mark in the United Rugby Championship.

They have two URC fixtures to play before Scotland begin their November programme, with Benetton due at the Hive on Friday before the capital side head to Wales to take on Cardiff a week on Saturday.

Having begun the campaign with two away defeats, Edinburgh really need a win. Put bluntly, the All Blacks can wait.

When it is put to Ashman that Townsend is scheduled to announce his squad on Tuesday, the hooker seems surprised.

“That's news to me,” he grins. “I can't say that I've been thinking about it too much. I've been feeling physically really good and I've really been enjoying my rugby. I felt good at the weekend, so I'm just going to try and do as best I can and try and get a decent performance, a win for Edinburgh. That [the Scotland squad] won't even be in the back of my mind.

Threats come from close to home

“I'm just thinking about being here at the Hive and getting the first W [win] of the season, getting us going.”

It would be a major surprise if Ashman’s name was not amongst those listed by head coach Townsend for Scotland’s autumn matches which will see the USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga visit Murrayfield. The hooker was first choice for the summer Tests with Fiji and Samoa - scoring a try against the latter - as he kept the returning George Turner on the bench.

Turner will be challenging again, having quit Japan to join Harlequins. But the main threats are likely to come from a little closer to home. Dylan Richardson and Paddy Harrison are Edinburgh team-mates of Ashman’s and the three form a triumvirate of Scotland internationals at the capital club.

Richardson, a summer signing from the South African side, the Sharks, made his Edinburgh debut in the narrow loss to Munster last week but played as flanker rather than hooker. It’s the position in which he first broke through and where he won his debut Scotland cap back in 2021. He transitioned to hooker two years ago but hasn’t forgotten how to do the old job.

A quality debut

“It was a quality debut,” said Ashman. “He's a busy, he's a quality professional as well. He's been class.

“Dylan's been a good addition to the group. Obviously, I haven't seen much of him at hooker yet, but I'm sure that time will come.”

Ashman says the Edinburgh hookers are “a quality bunch” and he includes the young pretenders, Harri Morris and Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, both of whom showed up well in pre-season and are pushing the Scotland trio.

“There’s a competitive edge, having these guys rubbing off on you. We spend a decent amount of time together. We'll be in on Wednesdays, practising throwing, so you see a lot of them, so you have to kind of get along with them.”

While Edinburgh have stumbled to defeats against Zebre and Munster in their opening URC games, Benetton have won two from three, beating Glasgow in round two and thrashing the Lions 41-15 last weekend.

Whoever gets the nod at hooker against the Italians, Ashman expects Edinburgh to be tested.

“They are a quality side,” he said. “I think they've got a new attack coach [Pete Wilkins], and you can tell because they've got a good attack and some big physical boys. It's not going to be far off a Test match, I’d imagine, but I'm looking forward to it.”