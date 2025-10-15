Banned Tom Jordan set tackle test for Scotland v New Zealand availability
Tom Jordan has been given a four-match ban following his 20-minute red card for Bristol Bears.
The Scotland international was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Exeter Chiefs’ No 8 Ross Vintcent during the Bears’ 18-14 Prem win at Ashton Gate on Saturday.
Jordan’s case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel who decided the tackle was dangerous, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13 and merited a suspension of four games.
It means Jordan will miss Friday’s league match against Gloucester away, the derby against Bath at the Rec the following Saturday and the Prem Rugby Cup match against the same opponents on October 31.
Ban will be cut if Jordan completes programme
The final game of the ban covers the match period of November 7-8, with Scotland due to host New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday, November 8, but, crucially, Jordan’s suspension will be reduced to three matches if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP), thus freeing him up to face the All Blacks.
That will come as a huge relief to national coach Gregor Townsend, with Jordan emerging as a key player for Scotland since making his debut as a replacement against Fiji last November. Jordan’s versatility has made him a vital member of the squad, with the former Glasgow Warrior able to play at stand-off, centre or full-back.
The referee’s report on Jordan’s tackle said there had been “a high level of danger”.
Outside the window
The report stated: “We established that there had been direct head contact by B10 [Jordan], that the tackler was at fault as he was upright, that there was a high level of danger due to direct head contact and that the tackler was making a dynamic and dominant tackle, but was aware he had made an attempt to wrap. We couldn't see any mitigation. We felt that his actions warranted a 20mins RC [red card].”
Scotland begin their autumn programme at home to the USA on November 1. It’s a fixture that falls outside the international window so is not one Jordan would have been considered for in any case. Townsend will select a squad of home-based players for the game.
Scotland will also play Argentina and Tonga next month, with all their games being played at Murrayfield. Townsend is expected to name his squad next week.
