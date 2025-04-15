Ali Price teases with postcode quip as Scotland No 9 talks future, Finn Russell and Edinburgh dream

Scrum-half’s time at Hive is coming to an end as he eyes up signing off on a high

There was intrigue among the rugby press corps on Monday when Ali Price was presented for interview.

It has been mooted for some time that Price is leaving Edinburgh and it was confirmed earlier this month - although his destination was not revealed. Media reports in France emerged last November suggesting that he is bound for Montpellier in the Top 14, which would bring a reunion with his former Scotland teammate Stuart Hogg.

Naturally, his future was the first topic of conversation. Price laughed and replied: “I'll be moving out of the current postcode. I'd like to be employed!”

More to follow, no doubt. But for now, Price has got a lot on his plate. The 31-year-old Scotland scrum-half is fully focused on ending the season on a high with Edinburgh Rugby. They are gunning for the United Rugby Championship play-offs and have four matches to cement their place in top eight. They also have a EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final against Bath at the start of next month to look forward to.

URC commitments are front and centre this week. Sharks visit the Hive Stadium on Friday night in a vital match for Edinburgh as they look to keep hold of the eighth place they currently occupy - or indeed better it. If Price is to sign off on a high, a victory there would help significantly.

“I'd love for us to go into that semi-final and make it to a final,” said Price. “I'd love for us to make the playoffs and see where we can go in the league. I mean, that would be obviously the dream way to sort of close this chapter off. But there's a lot to do before we get there. And there's a lot, obviously, of other factors that fall into whether that happens or not.

“I think I'm just enjoying the environment at the moment and enjoying being around the boys. I'm not looking too far ahead. I mean, there's too many variables in that and I think if you set your sights on this must happen, then you could be disappointed. I mean, that would be the dream. It would be ideal. It'd be brilliant for the team, for the club, for the supporters and for the city if that did happen. And obviously I would enjoy it too.

“But yeah, I'm just kind of taking each week, each game. I'm enjoying playing whatever role that may be.”

Edinburgh have taken down two South African teams recently in the Lions and the Bulls. The Sharks will provide another stiff test and Price hopes that the work they have done recently will stand them in good stead.

"There's certain differences, certain nuances, but there's also a lot of similarities,” said Price. “They're big guys, they're physical, and they want to come direct. I mean, the Sharks have a slightly different defence to what the Bulls do and what the Lions do. And again, they've got X-factor players like the other two teams had. Slightly different nuances, steppers, and [winger Makazole] Mapimpi's good in the air.

Well-versed in playing South African teams

“But essentially, it's been a focus on us. We've had pretty good practice at playing the South African teams. And I think, first and foremost, we have to battle them up front. We have to match their physicality and better it. And I think against the Bulls, you saw for large parts of that game, we managed to do that. And that'll be no difference, again, here on Friday night. And off the back of that, our work rate, we'd like to think, will give us the edge and get us over the line.”

Zebre, Connacht and Ulster are the other teams Edinburgh play in the URC before the play-offs. They will need full focus on that - but it is understandable that Price and Co have an eye on Bath’s visit. It will bring Scotland talisman and fly-half Finn Russell to the capital. Despite being halfback teammates for many years, Price revealed they have never faced each other.

“We were speaking on Sunday, actually. Just chatting, catching up. And obviously he then had his game and obviously got through it. And I was like, we've kind of done a lot on the field together, but one thing we've never done is actually play against each other. I think that'd be quite fun to see him up here. It sets up a huge weekend for the club and for the city, really. Having the three or four Scottish guys down in that Bath team coming up here. I mean, it makes for a great occasion. I know we're all looking forward to a couple of weeks away, but it should be brilliant.”

If anyone knows Russell’s game then surely it’s Price. "It doesn't mean I can stop it,” he laughed. “No, look, when we get down to it and start looking at that week, we'll go through the footage and sort of see how they play as a team. Obviously, a lot does revolve around him. And I guess he's very familiar with a lot of boys here and we know what he likes and what he doesn't like.

“You see how Bath try and play. A lot runs through him. And that's our job to try and stop it and shut him down. But, you know, they're a team that have got threats across the board. So, you know, you can't fall into a trap, I don't think, too much of just trying to focus on one guy, albeit it's him."