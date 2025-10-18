Agony for Finn Russell and Cam Redpath as last-gasp drama delivers season first

Finn Russell of Bath had a mixed day with the boot against Leicester. | Getty Images

Repeat of last year’s Twickenham final goes to the wire

There was an agonising ending at Welford Road for Scotland pair Finn Russell and Cam Redpath as their Bath side lost to Leicester Tigers 22-20 in a dramatic Gallagher Prem clash.

Billy Searle’s penalty with the final kick of the game won the match which was a repeat of last season’s final.

It looked as though champions Bath would be celebrating again after Russell’s penalty nudged them 20-19 ahead in the closing stages.

But the Tigers were given one final chance to avenge their Twickenham loss, with the home supporters letting out a cathartic roar as Searle’s kick sailed between the posts to inflict a first defeat of the campaign on Bath for whom Russell had a mixed day in front of the posts.

Russell off target

Bath opened the scoring after three minutes when Leicester’s Adam Radwan allowed Santiago Carreras’ kick to run underneath him, with the latter then hacking on and gathering before offloading to send Dan Frost over.

Russell missed what was not a difficult conversion and Leicester soon led 7-5 after Olly Cracknell forced his way over from close quarters for a score improved by James O’Connor.

Bath then went ahead again after 13 minutes when Sam Underhill caught the Tigers napping by picking up from a ruck five metres out and barging his way over – Russell again sending the conversion wide.

Redpath’s try

The visitors had their third try in the 25th minute following a searing run by Henry Arundell down the left as the winger left two opponents trailing in his wake. He then passed inside to Scotland centre Redpath who dummied Tigers full-back Freddie Steward before sauntering over, with Russell this time converting.

Cameron Redpath of Bath is held by Joe Woodward of Leicester Tigers during the Gallagher Prem match at Welford Road. | Getty Images

Leicester reduced the deficit to 17-12 at half-time through an unconverted score by hooker Jamie Blamire, who was given an armchair ride to the line via a driving maul.

The hosts then completed the turnaround four minutes into the second half, and again it came through their forwards as Nicky Smith burrowed in after a succession of pick-and-goes, with O’Connor’s conversion putting his side ahead.

But a scrum infringement from the Tigers gave Bath the chance to retake the lead in the 72nd minute and Russell’s resulting penalty was immaculately struck.