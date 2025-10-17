Prop who 'wasn't physically ready' returns as update given on injured Scotland trio

Glasgow Warriors' Murphy Walker will make his first start of the season against the Ospreys after coming off the bench against the Dragons at Scotstoun last week. | SNS Group

Tighthead to make first start of season as Glasgow Warriors seek back-to-back wins over Welsh opposition

Murphy Walker has been beset by injury issues in his short career but Franco Smith believes the Glasgow Warriors prop is stronger both mentally and physically as he prepares to make his first start of the season.

Walker, 25, made his professional debut over four years ago but Saturday’s night match against the Ospreys in Bridgend will be just his 18th in Warriors colours.

His early promise saw him soon capped by Scotland and he was involved in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, playing against Argentina and Fiji.

With hindsight, Smith believes Walker was exposed to too much too young and is only now coming of age as a tighthead capable of withstanding the rigours of the URC and Test rugby.

‘He wasn't physically ready’

“I think he started off playing at a high level when he wasn't physically ready for the challenge yet and I think that led to some of the injuries, in my honest opinion,” said Smith, the Warriors head coach.

“And now he's had a chance to physically improve and become so much stronger and he's a much better age profile now for an international tighthead or a tighthead in this competition.

“So I hope that the medical side of things is now in place and that he's physically best prepared to continue on the journey now.”

Murphy underwent a neck operation in the summer and has also suffered calf, quad and knee injuries which have conspired to rob him of the game-time his talent deserves. He once went 512 days between matches.

Murphy Walker made his Scotland debut against Fiji at Murrayfield in November 2022. | SNS Group / SRU

“He hasn't been available for us much in the four years since I got here,” said Smith. “So physically as a tighthead, we had to improve him, as we did with the whole squad.

Matured as a person

“We've managed him well. I think the expectation around him led more to maybe him pushing earlier after injury with his comebacks. He maybe got brought back with a lot of expectation and this time around we just want to make sure that we build the innings for him, and keep expectations at bay.

“I believe he's mentally much stronger. He matured as a person. He's dealt with adversity. He's come back from injury, he's been under the knife. The big difference is that physically he's got so much stronger.”

Walker’s inclusion is one of nine personnel changes made by Smith following the 49-0 home dismantling of the Dragons. The coach has also made three positional switches as he looks to make it back-to-back wins over Welsh opposition.

Missing Scotland trio

There is still no sign of Glasgow’s international forward trio of Zander Fagerson, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey but Smith seemed confident they would be able to play some part in next month’s autumn international series, with Dempsey in particular close to a return and on course to play against the Bulls next week.

Jack Dempsey has been out with a groin injury but is close to a return. | SNS Group

“They are still on track and still looking better every day, so they are progressing well,” said the coach. “I definitely think all of them will be available at some stage [for Scotland].”

The autumn series begins for Gregor Townsend’s side on November 1 against the USA and continues on the following weekends against New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga. Dempsey is recovering from a groin injury while Darge and Fagerson are both rehabbing knee issues.

Seven changes in the Glasgow pack

Saturday’s game at Brewery Field is likely to be a step up for Glasgow, with the Ospreys having enjoyed a solid win over Zebre last week, but Smith has faith in his wider squad

The bulk of the changes are in the pack where only Euan Ferrie is retained and even he has been shifted, from six to eight. The front five are all new, with Patrick Schickerling, Johnny Matthews, Walker, Max Williamson and Alex Samuel replacing Rory Sutherland, Gregor Hiddleston, Fin Richardson, Alex Craig and Scott Cummings. Angus Fraser and Matt Fagerson start in the back row as Gregor Brown and Macenzzie Duncan drop out, the latter to the bench.

Kyle Rowe and Stafford McDowall come into the backline, with Josh McKay and George Horne rested. Ollie Smith switches from centre to full-back to accommodate McDowall and Jamie Dobie moves to scrum-half from wing.

How they’ll line up at Brewery Field

Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors (URC, Dunraven Brewery Field, Bridgend, Saturday, 7.45pm)

Ospreys: Jack Walsh; Dan Kasende, Phil Cokanasiga, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Dan Edwards, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (capt), Ben Warren, Rhys Davies, James Fender, James Ratti, Morgan Morse, Ross Moriarty. Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Garyn Phillips, Kian Hire, Huw Sutton, Gwilym Evans, Luke Davies, Tom Florence, Iestyn Hopkins.

Glasgow Warriors: Ollie Smith; Kyle Steyn (capt), Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Rowe; Adam Hastings, Jamie Dobie; Patrick Schickerling, Johnny Matthews, Murphy Walker, Max Williamson, Alex Samuel, Euan Ferrie, Angus Fraser, Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Seb Stephen, Nathan McBeth, Sam Talakai, Jare Oguntibeju, Alex Craig, Macenzzie Duncan, Ben Afshar, Dan Lancaster.