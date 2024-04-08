Paul Heyman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns look on following a fight against Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins during Night One of WrestleMania 40. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The wrestling bonanza of the year, Wrestlemania XL, took place over the weekend as it celebrated its 40th anniversary in Pennsylvania.

The biggest event in professional wrestling was held place in Philadelphia for the first time since 1999 and did not disappoint. Wrestling fans across the globe were treated to a number of anticipated clashes across two days.

A total of 14 battles were fought, with seven on each day, and was held for wrestlers from the promotion's Raw and SmackDown brand divisions including huge wrestling names such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.

Want to find out who won the biggest clashes at Wrestlemania? Here are a full list of results from Wrestleman XL 2024.

Night one

Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch via pinfall - WWE Women’s World Championship

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) [C] #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship ladder match.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso via pinfall

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi def. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane via pinfall

Sami Zayn def. Gunther (C) via pinfall - WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Rock and Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins via pinfall

Night two

Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins via pinfall - World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest cashes in Money in the Bank contract, def. Drew McIntyre via pinfall - World Heavyweight Championship

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) via pinfall - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight

LA Knight def. AJ Styles via pinfall

Logan Paul def. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens via pinfall - United States Championship

Bayley def. Iyo Sky via pinfall - WWE Women’s Championship