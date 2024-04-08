Wrestlemania results: Wrestlemania XL 2024 results, winners list Wrestlemania 40
The wrestling bonanza of the year, Wrestlemania XL, took place over the weekend as it celebrated its 40th anniversary in Pennsylvania.
The biggest event in professional wrestling was held place in Philadelphia for the first time since 1999 and did not disappoint. Wrestling fans across the globe were treated to a number of anticipated clashes across two days.
A total of 14 battles were fought, with seven on each day, and was held for wrestlers from the promotion's Raw and SmackDown brand divisions including huge wrestling names such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.
Want to find out who won the biggest clashes at Wrestlemania? Here are a full list of results from Wrestleman XL 2024.
Night one
Rhea Ripley (C) def. Becky Lynch via pinfall - WWE Women’s World Championship
A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) [C] #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship ladder match.
Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso via pinfall
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi def. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane via pinfall
Sami Zayn def. Gunther (C) via pinfall - WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Rock and Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins via pinfall
Night two
Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins via pinfall - World Heavyweight Championship
Damian Priest cashes in Money in the Bank contract, def. Drew McIntyre via pinfall - World Heavyweight Championship
The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) def. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) via pinfall - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight
LA Knight def. AJ Styles via pinfall
Logan Paul def. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens via pinfall - United States Championship
Bayley def. Iyo Sky via pinfall - WWE Women’s Championship
Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns via pinfall - WWE Undisputed Universal Championship
