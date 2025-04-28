Zhao Xintong, John Higgins, Mark Williams and Chris Wakelin are already through to the world championship quarter finals. | Getty Images

We’re nearly down to the last eight at the biggest tournament in the snooker world.

We’re nearly at the halfway point of the 2025 Halo World Snooker Championship - the 49th consecutive year the event has been held at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18‍–‍14 in the final. Wilson returned to defend his title but fell at the first hurdle, being knocked out in the first round by Lei Peifan.

The first day of this year’s tournament saw Scotland’s John Higgins get off to a winning start, grinding out a 10-7 first round win over Joe O’Connor.

Wednesday saw Ronnie O’Sullivan blow Ali Carter off the table, winning four frames without reply in their afternoon session to triumph 10-4.

On Thursday Mark Selby became the latest seed to fall, following a nail-biting 10-8 marathon against Ben Woollaston that finished after midnight and completed the first round in suitable style.

Friday saw Mark Allen make a memorable 147 - despite losing to Chris Wakelin.

Saturday saw John Higgins dramatically win again against Xiao Guodong in a nail-biting final frame decider to progress to the last eight. He’ll play old rival Mark Williams in the next round.

And yesterday saw both Ronnie O'Sullivan and 2023 champion Luca Brecel come within one frame of the quarters, both leading 14-4 against Chinese players Pang Junxu and Ding Junhui.

So, here’s the latest on the quarters.

What’s the quarter final draw at the World Snooker Championship?

Here’s now the last eight is looking:

John Higgins (3) v Mark Williams (6)

Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin

Pang Junxu or Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ben Woollaston or Si Jiahui (13)

Ding Junhui (10) or Luca Brecel (7) v Judd Trump (2)

When will the quarter finals of the World Snooker Championship be played?

Here’s the full schedule for the quarter finals:

Tuesday, April 29

10am

Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin

John Higgins (3) v Mark Williams (6)

2.30pm

Pang Junxu/Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ben Woollaston/Si Jiahui (13)

Ding Junhui (10)/Luca Brecel (7) v Judd Trump (2)

7pm

Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin

John Higgins (3) v Mark Williams (6)

Wednesday, April 30

10am

Pang Junxu/Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ben Woollaston/Si Jiahui (13)

John Higgins (3) v Mark Williams (6)

2.30pm

Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin

Ding Junhui (10)/Luca Brecel (7) v Judd Trump (2)

7pm

Pang Junxu/Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ben Woollaston/Si Jiahui (13)

Ding Junhui (10)/Luca Brecel (7) v Judd Trump (2)

What is the format for the quarter final of the World Snooker Championship?

The quarter-finals are the best of 25 frames (first to 13 frames), played over three sessions.

Can I watch the Snooker World Championship on television?