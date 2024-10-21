The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023, but aren't in contention this year. | Getty Images

It’s one of the world’s biggest sporting events - and you can catch it on television.

First held in 1903, the World Series is the showcase event of the annual baseball calendar in the United States and Canada.

Traditionally played in October - although in recent years is has run into November - it sees the champions of the American League (AL) and the National League (NL) - play a seven match series.

To date it has been played on 119 occasions, with the AL team winning 68 times and the NL team 51.

The New York Yankees hold the record for wins, lifing the trophy a remarkable 27 times, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals (11), Oakland Athletics (9) and Boston Red Sox (9).

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s edition.

Who is playing in the World Series 2024?

The World Series will be played between National League champions The Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League champions The New York Yankees.

It will be the 12th time the rivals have met in the deciding seven games of the World Series, the the Dodgers winning with a game to spare the last time they contested the title in 1981.

When are the World Series games being played?

Here’s when and where the seven games (if required) will be played:

October 25: Los Angeles Dodgers

October 26: Dodger Stadium

October 28: Yankee Stadium

October 29: Yankee Stadium

October 30: Yankee Stadium

November 1: Dodger Stadium

November 2: Dodger Stadium

What happens if a team has an unassailable lead?

If one team reaches an unassailable lead (say, if one wins the first four games) then the remaining fixtures do not take place.

How can I watch the World Series in the UK?

In the UK all the World Series games will be broadcast on TNT Sports, which is part of Discovery Plus. It is also available on wide variety of television services for £30.99 a month. If you are already a BT Broadband or Sky Sports subscriber you can get it for the discounted price of £20 per month.