Crowd monitors to be used for Ryder Cup over New York fan fears

Opposing captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald ask for ‘respect’ at Bethpage

Crowd monitors will be walking inside the ropes in a bid to ensure that notoriously-loud New York sports fans don’t cross the line in next year’s Ryder Cup.

What is believed to be a first in the biennial event, the step is being taken due to concerns about home supporters overstepping the mark at Bethpage Black.

Appearing at a Year to Go press conference alongside European counterpart Luke Donald in New York, US captain Keegan Bradley was asked what message he’d have for the American fans next September.

“I would want them to cheer loudly and proudly for their team,” he said. “Bethpage is a special place to New Yorkers. They are part of our team. I want them to be passionate, loud and excited and also respectful to the other side.”

Asked if any special measures would be in place at the Farmingdale venue, he added: “There’s going to be people walking around inside the ropes that are going to be monitoring the situation. It’s really important to us, the US side, that it is a fair place to play for both teams.

“Nobody on either team wants this to get uncomfortable or weird out there. Listen, you come into Yankees Stadium, you come into Madison Square Garden, it’s a tough place to play, but Luke and the boys know that.

“It is going to be an intense environment for both teams. But I have total faith in the fans. They are going to be loud, they are going to be passionate and the PGA of America is going to do a great job making sure everything is right.”

Donald said he believed the New York fans will bring “a lot of energy” to the event and echoed Bradley’s views about hoping they would be respectful to his players.

“The Ryder Cup is special because it is spirited,” said the Englishman, who was reappointed after leading Europe to victory in Rome last year.

“Passions are high, energy is high. You want to see that among the players. You certainly don’t want to see the spirit of the Ryder Cup endangered in any way.

