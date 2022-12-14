News you can trust since 1817
Scotland's Peter Wright won last year's PDC World Championships and is one of the favourites for this year's tournament.

PDC Darts World Championships Odds: Here are the favourites to lift the 2022/23 tournament trophy - including Scotland's Peter Wright

As the players prepare to take to the oche, here are the latest odds for the best players in the world.

By David Hepburn
42 minutes ago

Starting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, and reaching its conclusion on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in world darts.

This year’s tournament is the 30th organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation and will take place at London’s Alexandra Palace, better known to fans as the Ally Pally.

Scotland’s Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright is the defending champion, but will face stiff opposition to retain his title, as this list of the leading contenders shows.

1. Michael van Gerwen

Dutch player Michael van Gerwen leads the odds at 5/2 to lift the trophy. Currently the world number three, he was ranked number one from 2014 to 2021 and has been PDC World Champion three times.

Photo: Michael Bradley

2. Gerwyn Price

Wales' current world number one Gerwyn Price is second favourite for the PDC title with odds of 6/1. The former professional rugby union and rugby league player is nicknamed 'The Iceman' and first won the title two years ago.

Photo: Michael Bradley

3. Michael Smith

Two time world championship runner-up Michael Smith completes the top three favourites with odds of 15/2. The Englishman has won 17 titles on the PDC pro tour since becoming the 2013 PDC Under-21 World Champion.

Photo: Dan Mullan

4. Peter Wright

Scotland's Peter 'Snakebite' Wright is priced at 9/1 to defend the title he won for the second time last year. The world number two only returned to darts professionally in 2008 after taking an extended break from the sport to work as a builder and tyre fitter.

Photo: Julian Finney

