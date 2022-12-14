PDC Darts World Championships Odds: Here are the favourites to lift the 2022/23 tournament trophy - including Scotland's Peter Wright
As the players prepare to take to the oche, here are the latest odds for the best players in the world.
Starting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, and reaching its conclusion on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in world darts.
This year’s tournament is the 30th organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation and will take place at London’s Alexandra Palace, better known to fans as the Ally Pally.
Scotland’s Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright is the defending champion, but will face stiff opposition to retain his title, as this list of the leading contenders shows.