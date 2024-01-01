All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA WirePeople take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Loony Dook 2024 in pictures: Swimmers take an icy in the Forth on New Year's Day

More than 100 people celebrated the new year with a nip in the Forth
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:14 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 13:14 GMT

The traditional Loony Dook dip raises money for the the RNLI among other charities

People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife.

1. Loony Dook 2024

People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife.

2. Loony Dook 2024

People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife.

3. Loony Dook 2024

People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
The RNLI mascot on the beach at the Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife.

4. Loony Dook 2024

The RNLI mascot on the beach at the Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SwimmersRNLI