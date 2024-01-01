Loony Dook 2024 in pictures: Swimmers take an icy in the Forth on New Year's Day

The traditional Loony Dook dip raises money for the the RNLI among other charities
1. Loony Dook 2024
People take part in a Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow
2. Loony Dook 2024
3. Loony Dook 2024
4. Loony Dook 2024
The RNLI mascot on the beach at the Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at Kinghorn in Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow