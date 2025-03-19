World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 Prize Money: Schedule, how to watch on television, when is Neil Gourley running?
Previously called the the World Indoor Games, the World Athletics Indoor Championships were first held in Paris in 1985.
They are held every two years, other than during the global pandemic, and are this year taking place in China, with Glasgow hosting the last event.
When are the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025?
The 20th World Athletics Indoor Championships will be held from March 21-23.
Where are the World Athletics Indoor Championships being held?
The championships are being held in the Chinese city of Nanjing, at the newly built Nanjing's Cube gymnasium in the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park.
What is the schedule for the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships?
Here’s when all the action will be happening, UK time:
Friday, March 21
- 03:45 - Triple Jump (M)
- 10:30 - High Jump (M)
- 11:48 - Shot Put (W)
- 13:08 - Pentathlon (800m)
- 13:20 - 60m (M)
Saturday, March 22
- 02:10 - Pole Vault (W)
- 10:34 - Pole Vault (M)
- 11:05 - 3000m (W)
- 11:10 - Triple Jump (W)
- 11:25 - 3000m (M)
- 12:44 - 400m (W)
- 12:55 - 400m (M)
- 13:05 - 60m Hurdles (M)
- 13:18 - 60m (W)
Sunday, March 23
- 02:16 - Long Jump (W)
- 03:55 - High Jump (W)
- 11:40 - Long Jump (M)
- 11:46 - Shot Put (M)
- 12:02 - Heptathlon (1000m)
- 12:15 - 1500m (M)
- 12:28 - 1500m (W)
- 12:40 - 800m (M)
- 12:48 - 800m (W)
- 12:57 - 60m Hurdles (W)
- 13:07 - 4x400m Relay (M)
- 13:18 - 4x400m Relay (W)
What is the prize money at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championship?
Gold medal winners will get a cheque for $40,000, with silver and bronze medalists winning $20,000 and $10,000 respectively.
When is Neil Gourley running?
Scotland’s Neil Gourley is captaining Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the World Athletics Indoor Championship.
The Scottish 1500m runner came fourth in the European Indoors last week, having brokem the British indoor 1,000m record in Birmingham earlier this year.
He’ll be running in the 1,500m race at 12.15pm UK time on Sunday, March 23.
Can I watch the World Athletics Indoor Championship on television?
All events will be broadcast live on BBC2 and you can catchup with all the action on the BBC iPlayer.
Who else is competing for Team GB at the World Athletics Indoor Championship 2025?
Here are all the Team GB athletes who qualified to compete in China:
Women
60m
Amy Hunt
400m
Amber Anning
1500m
Georgia Hunter Bell
Revee Walcott Nolan
Pole Vault
Molly Caudery
Long Jump
Funminiyi Olajide
60m
Jeremiah Azu
Andy Robertson
1500m
Adam Fogg
Neil Gourley
3000m
George Mills
Shot put
Scott Lincoln
