Neil Gourley and Guy Learmonth make progress at European Indoor Championships in Istanbul

Gourley, who clocked the fastest time of 3:41.08 and is joined by fellow Brit George Mills in Friday night’s showpiece, said: “The idea was to get through as smoothly as possible. I contributed a bit, to keep it moving and stay out in front a little bit, so I am happy with the way I handled it. This is the focus of the indoor season, so we are going to pour everything into it to win tomorrow [Friday].”
Learmonth’s passage to the next stage of the 800m was less straightforward, but his time of 1:47.51 was enough to see him through.
Elsewhere, defending champion Keely Hodgkinson safely qualified for the semi-finals of the 800m. Hodgkinson, who turns 21 on Friday, won her heat at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in a time of two minutes and 1.67 seconds ahead of Germany’s Majtie Kolberg.
“It was okay. I felt like I was front-running around, you don’t want to make any mistakes ,” said Hodgkinson, who set a new British record when winning the World Indoor Tour in Birmingham last week. You are happy to qualify and that it was not a messy race, so you are clean through. Sometimes running at that pace is harder than what you are used to, I am actually quite tired, but I am sure I will be okay by Saturday then come back on Sunday to get the job done.”
Hodgkinson was runner-up at the World Championships in Eugene last year and also won Olympic silver in Tokyo as well as the 2022 European outdoor title. I will spend my birthday recovering (on Friday),” she told BBC Sport. “It will be a nice present to myself if I can (then) defend my title.
Isabelle Boffey also won her heat in 2min 3.24sec to progress. The Enfield & Haringey athlete said: “It is always a bit weird going on a new track, so I am definitely happy to have got the win now and to have secured the auto-qualification for the semi-final. I am learning how to do the big races and have got a lot better at that this year, so it is just sort of repeating what I have done this season.”