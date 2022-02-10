As the Winter Olympics 2022 continue, Scottish curlers are once again taking to the ice for the men’s and women’s single events in Beijing to regain hopes for a Team GB medal win in curling.

In the mixed doubles curling semi-final on Monday, Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat suffered a defeat against Norway and against Sweden on Tuesday morning.

Now, Team GB flagbearer Eve Muirhead faces Sweden on the ice in her second round robin match after losing to Switzerland in a tense 5-6 game in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Winter Olympics 2022: What time is the curling on today? When Eve Muirhead plays Sweden in Beijing and how to watch (Image credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images)

After this morning’s first round robin singles matches, which saw Team GB’s men’s team triumph over Italy, Team GB stand in third place in the men’s division and fifth place in the women’s singles division.

Here’s how to watch Team GB at the Winter Olympics in Beijing live, and what time the GB v Sweden women’s curling match will get underway at the Winter Olympics 2022 today.

What time is GB v Sweden women’s curling on today?

Britain's athletes react after their defeat during the women's round robin session 1 game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Britain and Switzerland at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on February 10, 2022. (Image credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images)

With an eight hour time difference between the UK and Beijing, Team GB’s women’s curling squad will play Sweden in their second round robin match at Beijing 2022 at 12.05pm on Thursday February 10.

After the women’s team, composed of Eve Muirhead, Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright, Eve Muirhead, Jen Dodds and Mili Smith, lost to Switzerland in a tense first match this morning, they face their second game of 12 total round robin sessions later today.

The top four teams in the standings will then proceed to the women’s semi-final on Friday February 18.

Great Britain's Hammy McMillan, Bruce Mouat and Bobby Lammie during day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in China (Image credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

When will the Team GB men’s curling team play next?

After their triumph over Italy in their Men’s Round Robin Session 2 curling match on Thursday morning, Team GB’s men’s team composed of Scots Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie and Grant Hardie, will next play in their third round robin session on Friday February 11 at 1.05am.

They will play the USA in round three and subsequently Norway in session 4 at 12.05pm on Friday.

How to watch Team GB curling live

Team GB’s upcoming women’s match against Sweden on Thursday afternoon at 12.05pm will be broadcast on BBC One, with replays and selected live coverage of curling at Beijing 2022 available on BBC iPlayer and TV red button throughout the day.

While plenty of Winter Olympics sport coverage is being broadcast daily on BBC One during weekdays, as well as on BBC Two and iPlayer, those looking to watch every moment of Team GB’s curling matches at Beijing 2022 can only do so with a Discovery+ subscription.

Discovery+ have full rights to live coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing for 2022, with their partnership with Eurosport allowing viewers to tune into several different live feeds of the games’ winter sports in full.

