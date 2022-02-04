Coming just six months after the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics of 2021, the Winter Olympics are about to kick off in Beijing.

With tickets only available to spectators from China’s mainland, British winter sports fans will be glued to their screens to watch the action unfold.

19 Scots will travel to Beijing among the 50 athletes in Team GB, including former curling World Champion Eve Muirhead.

Britain's flag bearers Eve Muirhead and David Ryding lead the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Jewel SAMAD / AFP.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 from the UK, including information on the full schedule of events.

How to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 in the UK

Warner Bros' Discovery+ outbid the BBC for full live coverage, for which you will need a subscription.

However, the BBC will still have more than 300 hours of live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, with catch-up options available on BBC iPlayer.

The red button and the BBC Sports website will also offer additional live coverage.

What is the time difference between the UK and Beijing?

The UK is eight hours behind Beijing, so many events will take place late in the evening for British audiences.

The coverage will be presented by BBC journalists and broadcasters based in Media City UK in Salford from a virtual reality studio designed to look like a ski lodge.

UK TV channels’ schedule for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

The Winter Olympics run from Wednesday February 2nd until Sunday February 20th.

The BBC has released a general daily schedule for their programming:

- Midnight-6am: overnight action presented by Ayo Akinwolere, BBC One

- 6am-9am: Jeanette Kwakye hosts live action, BBC Two

- 9.15am-1pm: Hazel Irvine presents the main morning show, with live events and highlights, BBC One on weekdays, BBC Two on weekends

- 3pm-6pm: JJ Chalmers presents extended replays, BBC Two

- 7pm-8pm: Today at the Games with Clare Balding, BBC Two

- 8pm-8.55pm: Aimee Fuller presents another extended highlights package, BBC Three