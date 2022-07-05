Nick Kyrgios has been in the headlines this year at Wimbledon with his play and by breaking rules.

The 27-year-old Australian tennis star toppled Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Centre Court on Saturday, before also defeating Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning his Gentlemen's singles fourth round match against Brandon Nakashima on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022.

Now, the world number 40 will face Chile’s Cristian Garín in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Where and when can I watch Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon today?

The Kyrgios vs Garín match will be available on BBC One at 3:30PM [TBD] (July 6).

Multi-court coverage can be watched on livestream on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport app (or website), and the red button.

Wimbledon Highlights: Where to watch Kyrgios’ match highlights

The daily Today at Wimbledon highlights programme will be available on BBC Two and across BBC’s other digital platforms at 8:30PM (July 6).

Kyrgios Controversy Explained: Why all eyes are on the Australian

Nick Kyrgios cannot seem to take to the court without making headlines.

The Australian’s opening match at 2022’s Wimbledon tournament where he overcame British Paul Jubb in an epic five-set thriller was controversial.