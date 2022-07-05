The force said in a statement: "ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021."
His barrister Jason Moffett told the Canberra Times in Australia the charge was "in the context of a domestic relationship".
He said: "The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously."
