Is Cameron Norrie English or Scottish? What nationality is new Indian Wells champion?

Cameron Norrie poses for an off court photograph with his winners trophy after his three set victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the men's final match on Day 14 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The 26-year-old was a surprise winner of the event in California, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in three sets, and is now at a career-high ranking of 15 in the world.

While his name suggests Scottish heritage, Norrie has an interesting background.

He was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, to a Scottish father from Glasgow and a Welsh mother. When he was just three years old, the Norries moved to Auckland, New Zealand, where he stayed until the end of 16. He then moved to London until he was 19, where he then crossed the pond to play college tennis in the US at Texas Christian University in Forth Worth.

In an interview in 2018, Norrie clarified his nationality after a Davis Cup tie.

“I feel British but my dad still has a filthy Scottish accent so I’m hearing that a lot... but the Davis Cup did help my exposure and my experience, so it was great for me.”

But Norrie had to correct a follow-up question, with the interviewer John Inverdale asking: “Do your friends from New Zealand, and from America, do they say you’re starting to sound more English now when you talk to them?”

Norrie correct him by saying: “I’m not English, I prefer to say British because of the Scots thing...”