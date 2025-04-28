1 . Judd Trump - 7/4

As he was at the start of the tournament, current world number one Judd Trump is the 7/4 favourite for the title. He is currently in fourth place on the list of all-time ranking event winners, with 30 ranking titles including five Triple Crown titles. His only previous World Championship came in 2019 when he beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final. He beat Zhou Yuelong in the first round and is leading Shaun Murphy in the second. | Getty Images