First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.
Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18–14 in the final. Wilson returned to defend his title but fell at the first hurdle, being knocked out in the first round by Lei Peifan.
With the final second round matches to be completed today, Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins are two of the players to have impressed so far.
As the quarter finals loom, here are the players the bookies reckon have the best chance of triumphing.
1. Judd Trump - 7/4
As he was at the start of the tournament, current world number one Judd Trump is the 7/4 favourite for the title. He is currently in fourth place on the list of all-time ranking event winners, with 30 ranking titles including five Triple Crown titles. His only previous World Championship came in 2019 when he beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final. He beat Zhou Yuelong in the first round and is leading Shaun Murphy in the second. | Getty Images
2. Ronnie O'Sullivan - 5/2
Ronnie O'Sullivan has barely played this season, but the player considered by many to be the best to have picked up a cue is now the 5/2 joint favourite after an impressive first round victory against Ali Carter. He has won the World Snooker Championship seven times - a record number he shares with Stephen Hendry. He's currently a frame from victory against Pang Junxu in the second round. | Getty Images
3. Zhao Xintong - 11/2
Zhao Xintong is now an 11/2 shot to become the first Chinese player to be crowned world champion. His biggest win to date came in the 2021 UK Championship. He received a 20-month ban from the sport after committing offences relating to betting on snooker in 2023 - returning to competition last September. He's beaten Jak Jones and Lei Peifan on his way to the quarter finals. | Getty Images
4. Luca Brecel - 15/2
2023 champion Luca Brecel was a longshot at the start of the tournament but is now the 15/2 fourth favourite for the title, following an impressive first round win over Ryan Day and dominating his second round match against Ding Junhui. | Getty Images