Who will succeed 2024 winner Kyren Wilson as world snooker champion in 2025?Who will succeed 2024 winner Kyren Wilson as world snooker champion in 2025?
Who will succeed 2024 winner Kyren Wilson as world snooker champion in 2025? | AFP via Getty Images

Who will win the World Snooker Championship 2025? Here are the 11 favourites for the title - including Ronnie O'Sullivan

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:41 BST

The world’s best snooker players are set to battle it out on the baize in Sheffield.

The 2025 Halo World Snooker Championship - the 49th consecutive year the event has been held at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre - is less than two weeks away.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18‍–‍14 in the final and Wilson will be back to defend his title.

He’s amongst the favourites this year - along with these other 10 players who the bookies reckon have a chance at lifting the famous trophy.

Current world number one Judd Trump is the 7/2 favourite for the title. He is currently in fourth place on the list of all-time ranking event winners, with 30 ranking titles including five Triple Crown titles. His only previous World Championship came in 2019 when he beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final.

1. Judd Trump - 7/2

Current world number one Judd Trump is the 7/2 favourite for the title. He is currently in fourth place on the list of all-time ranking event winners, with 30 ranking titles including five Triple Crown titles. His only previous World Championship came in 2019 when he beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Four-time World Champion Mark Selby is 11/2 to win his fifth title this year. The former world number one has won nine Triple Crown titles - fourth on the all-time list.

2. Mark Selby - 11/2

Four-time World Champion Mark Selby is 11/2 to win his fifth title this year. The former world number one has won nine Triple Crown titles - fourth on the all-time list. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ronnie O'Sullivan has barely played this season, but the player considered by many to be the best to have picked up a cue is still the 7/1 joint third favourite. He has won the World Snooker Championship seven times - a record number he shares with Stephen Hendry.

3. Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7/1

Ronnie O'Sullivan has barely played this season, but the player considered by many to be the best to have picked up a cue is still the 7/1 joint third favourite. He has won the World Snooker Championship seven times - a record number he shares with Stephen Hendry. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Defending champion Kyren Wilson is a 7/1 shot to retain his title in 2025. The English player has won a total of 10 ranking titles to date.

4. Kyren Wilson - 7/1

Defending champion Kyren Wilson is a 7/1 shot to retain his title in 2025. The English player has won a total of 10 ranking titles to date. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:World Snooker ChampionshipSnookerCrucible TheatreSheffield
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice