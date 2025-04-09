The 2025 Halo World Snooker Championship - the 49th consecutive year the event has been held at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre - is less than two weeks away.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18‍–‍14 in the final and Wilson will be back to defend his title.

He’s amongst the favourites this year - along with these other 10 players who the bookies reckon have a chance at lifting the famous trophy.

1 . Judd Trump - 7/2 Current world number one Judd Trump is the 7/2 favourite for the title. He is currently in fourth place on the list of all-time ranking event winners, with 30 ranking titles including five Triple Crown titles. His only previous World Championship came in 2019 when he beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final.

2 . Mark Selby - 11/2 Four-time World Champion Mark Selby is 11/2 to win his fifth title this year. The former world number one has won nine Triple Crown titles - fourth on the all-time list.

3 . Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7/1 Ronnie O'Sullivan has barely played this season, but the player considered by many to be the best to have picked up a cue is still the 7/1 joint third favourite. He has won the World Snooker Championship seven times - a record number he shares with Stephen Hendry.