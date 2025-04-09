First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.
Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18–14 in the final and Wilson will be back to defend his title.
He’s amongst the favourites this year - along with these other 10 players who the bookies reckon have a chance at lifting the famous trophy.
1. Judd Trump - 7/2
Current world number one Judd Trump is the 7/2 favourite for the title. He is currently in fourth place on the list of all-time ranking event winners, with 30 ranking titles including five Triple Crown titles. His only previous World Championship came in 2019 when he beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final. | Getty Images
2. Mark Selby - 11/2
Four-time World Champion Mark Selby is 11/2 to win his fifth title this year. The former world number one has won nine Triple Crown titles - fourth on the all-time list. | Getty Images
3. Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7/1
Ronnie O'Sullivan has barely played this season, but the player considered by many to be the best to have picked up a cue is still the 7/1 joint third favourite. He has won the World Snooker Championship seven times - a record number he shares with Stephen Hendry. | Getty Images
4. Kyren Wilson - 7/1
Defending champion Kyren Wilson is a 7/1 shot to retain his title in 2025. The English player has won a total of 10 ranking titles to date. | Getty Images