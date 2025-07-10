It’s been less than a week since the Tour de France started on Saturday, July 5 - but it already seems like a race between a few superstar cyclists.

The 112th edition of the race started in Lille and will finish with the final stage at the Champs-Elysees, in Paris, on July 27.

In between there will be over 2,075 miles of racing contested by some of the world’s finest endurance athletes.

The first five stages have been won by Jasper Philipsen, Mathieu van der Poel, Tim Merlier, Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel.

But there’s a long way to go until one man claims the title.

Here are the 10 favourites, according to the bookies.

1 . Tadej Pogacar - 1/5 Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar is a red hot favourite to win his fourth Tour de France - adding to the titles he won in 2020, 2021 and 2024. He's priced at 1/5 for the win. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Jonas Vingegaard - 4/1 It seems like the only person with a chance of spoiling the Podacar party is Danish racer Jonas Hansen. He won the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Tour de France and is a 4/1 shot to make it a hat-trick of titles. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Remco Evenepoel - 18/1 At 18/1 Belgian Remco Evenepoel just about makes it a three horse race according to the bookies. He's won a saddlebag-load of trophies, including two UCI world championships, an Olympic gold medal and a European championship. His victory in the 2022 Vuelta a Espana was the first Grand Tour win for a Belgian since 1978. | AFP via Getty Images