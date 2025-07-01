Pedal power fuels heartfelt mission across Ireland

A tireless five-day charity cycle challenge has seen an Aberdeenshire farmer conquer more than 555 miles across Ireland, rubbing shoulders with sporting icons along the way.

David Stephen, owner of Barra Castle near Oldmeldrum, was part of a peloton taking part in the Doddie Aid Ride – a gruelling cycling event designed to raise funds and awareness for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which supports research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

As a key supplier and long-term collaborator with Mackie’s of Scotland, David received vital backing from the family-run ice cream brand, which pledged to donate one litre of ice cream for every mile he completed.

With 555 miles in the saddle, the commitment equates to a generous donation of 110 Napoli tubs, which Barra have converted into a monetary contribution to support David's ongoing fundraising efforts.

David has already raised more than £7,500 towards his ambitious £15,000 goal, with ongoing contributions helping him close the gap.

With participants clocking in over 100 miles each day, the challenge proved demanding, with David battling fierce winds and torrential rain on the exposed west coast of Ireland.

David said: “There were moments when I thought, 'I can't do this', especially grinding up steep hills into 50-mile-an-hour crosswinds.

“But you remind yourself why you're there. Compared to what people living with MND face, this is nothing.”

Despite only taking up cycling two months prior to the event, and purchasing a bike from Facebook Marketplace, David committed to raising £15,000 for the cause.

“It wasn’t about the gear or the cost of the bike – I was on a £200 machine, but that didn’t matter. Everyone had to put in the same effort. What counted was showing up, pushing through and being part of something bigger than yourself. I think that really resonated with everyone involved. We were united by purpose, not performance.”

Having worked closely with Mackie’s through his own fruit enterprise, David saw the opportunity to combine their partnership with fundraising.

He added: “We sell lots of Mackie’s ice cream blended with our fruit, so we already have a great working relationship. Their donation in support of this challenge just shows how genuine they are in backing people they work with.

Doddie's Lions Challenge 2025 celebrity cycle concludes in Dublin after 555-mile cycle across Ireland. David Stephen is pictured at the finish line at Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan.

“They recognised what I was trying to do and stepped up in a way that was thoughtful and meaningful. That kind of support really spurs you on when the going gets tough.”

Kirstin McNutt, Development Director at Mackie’s of Scotland said: “When we heard about David’s incredible challenge and the cause behind it, we knew we wanted to help in a way that reflected our partnership and shared values.

“We’re so proud to be part of his journey and to contribute in a way that celebrates the connection between our businesses and the wider community.”

The campaign saw David cycle alongside a cast of well-known names, including former footballer and broadcaster Ally McCoist, who David praised for his determination throughout the journey.

“He’s a great cyclist! He might be a bit older than some of us, but you could tell why he was so successful in sport. He just doesn’t give up. He’s got this inner drive and kept going, cracking jokes all the way.

“Everyone was so approachable. You'd end up riding beside someone new after each hill, so the conversations kept flowing. It was a great leveller and a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve.”

The cycle challenge, fronted by former Scottish Rugby international Kenny Logan, concluded at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin during the British & Irish Lions’ summer tour opener with Argentina. David and the 25 other cyclists enjoyed a lap of honour at half time.

