They're amongst the best paid sports stars in the world - earning millions from Major League Baseball.
Add in money-spinning personal appearances, advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and these pitchers and batters can become fabulously wealthy.
Here are the top 10 baseball stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Alex Rodriguez
With a net worth of around $350 million, Alex Rodriguez is the richest baseball player in history. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. In 2008 he broke the record for the biggest contract in sport when he signed a 10-year $275 million deal with the Yankees.
2. Derek Jeter
Another former New York Yankee, Derek Jeter is worth around $200 million. A 14-time All-Star, he won both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards five times. He is now one of the owners of the Miami Marlins.
3. Ichiro Suzuki
Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki played 28 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins. His success saw him earn a fortune of around £180 million.
4. Albert Pujols
St Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols has been named the National League MVP three times and has won two World Series rings. Ther Dominican-born sportsman is widely considered one of the best hitters of his generation and has earned around $170 million.