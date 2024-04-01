Being a professional baseball player can make you seriosly wealthy.Being a professional baseball player can make you seriosly wealthy.
Being a professional baseball player can make you seriosly wealthy.

Who is the richest baseball player in the world 2024? Top 11 richest in history - Ichiro Suzuki net worth

Being a baseball player can be a profitable business - as these stars of the diamond show.

By David Hepburn
Published 1st Apr 2024, 16:03 BST

They're amongst the best paid sports stars in the world - earning millions from Major League Baseball.

Add in money-spinning personal appearances, advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and these pitchers and batters can become fabulously wealthy.

Here are the top 10 baseball stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

With a net worth of around $350 million, Alex Rodriguez is the richest baseball player in history. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. In 2008 he broke the record for the biggest contract in sport when he signed a 10-year $275 million deal with the Yankees.

1. Alex Rodriguez

With a net worth of around $350 million, Alex Rodriguez is the richest baseball player in history. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. In 2008 he broke the record for the biggest contract in sport when he signed a 10-year $275 million deal with the Yankees.

Photo Sales
Another former New York Yankee, Derek Jeter is worth around $200 million. A 14-time All-Star, he won both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards five times. He is now one of the owners of the Miami Marlins.

2. Derek Jeter

Another former New York Yankee, Derek Jeter is worth around $200 million. A 14-time All-Star, he won both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards five times. He is now one of the owners of the Miami Marlins.

Photo Sales
Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki played 28 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins. His success saw him earn a fortune of around £180 million.

3. Ichiro Suzuki

Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki played 28 seasons for the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins. His success saw him earn a fortune of around £180 million.

Photo Sales
St Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols has been named the National League MVP three times and has won two World Series rings. Ther Dominican-born sportsman is widely considered one of the best hitters of his generation and has earned around $170 million.

4. Albert Pujols

St Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols has been named the National League MVP three times and has won two World Series rings. Ther Dominican-born sportsman is widely considered one of the best hitters of his generation and has earned around $170 million.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Major League BaseballSport