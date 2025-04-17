In the early days of the competition Joe Davis was all-conquering, winning the first 15 tournaments before retiring undefeated.
English players Fred Davis (Joe’s brother) and Joh Pulman then dominated, with eight wins apiece.
The ‘modern’ era is considered to have begun in 1969 when the game became significantly more competitive.
Since then only 28 players have lifted the trophy, and only nine of those more than once.
Here are all the multiple world champions to date - could a tenth be crowned this year?
1. Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7
The Rocket has won a remarkable seven world titles - and is back looking for an eighth this year to be the outright record holder. His first win came in 2001, before he won the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2022 crowns. His last title, at the age of 46, already makes him the youngest world champ in history. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Stephen Hendry - 7
From the oldest world champion to the youngest - Scotland's Stephen Hendry lifted his first trophy at the age of just 21 years and 106 days. He then won five straight titles from 1992-1996, adding a record-equalling seventh in 1999. | Getty Images
3. Steve Davis
Steve 'Interesting' Davis came within a final black of equalling O'Sullivan and Hendry's titles - but lost to Dennis Taylor in the famous 1985 final after missing a tough pot. He had to settle for six - winning in 1981, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 and 1989. | Getty Images
4. Ray Reardon - 6
Ray Reardon was near-unbeatable in the 1970s - winning the World Championship in 1970, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1978. | Getty Images