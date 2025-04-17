1 . Ronnie O'Sullivan - 7

The Rocket has won a remarkable seven world titles - and is back looking for an eighth this year to be the outright record holder. His first win came in 2001, before he won the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2022 crowns. His last title, at the age of 46, already makes him the youngest world champ in history. | AFP via Getty Images