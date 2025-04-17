Kyren Wilson is the defending champion at this year's World Snooker Championship. | Getty Images

It’s nearly time for the biggest competition in the world snooker calendar.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18‍–‍14 in the final and Wilson will be back to defend his title.

He’s one of 32 players to make it through to the first round draw - made up of the top 16 players from the snooker ‘Race to the Crucible’ world rankings and another 16 players who won through the 128-strong qualification tournament.

The draw has now been made for the competition, taking place at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from April 19 to May 5.

Here’s who is playing who - and when they’ll be taking to the baize:

Saturday 19 April

First round

10am

Kyren Wilson (1) v Lei Peifan

Xiao Guodong (14) v Matthew Selt

2.30pm

Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin

Mark Williams (6) v Wu Yize

7pm

Barry Hawkins (11) v Hossein Vafaei

Sunday, April 20

10am

Jak Jones (16) v Zhao Xintong

2.30pm

Mark Allen (8) v Fan Zhengyi

7pm

Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin

Monday, April 21

10am

John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor

2.30pm

Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety

7pm

Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert

Tuesday, April 22

10am

Zhang Anda (12) v Pang Junxu

Shaun Murphy (15) v Daniel Wells

2.30pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ali Carter

7pm

Judd Trump (2) v Zhou Yuelong

