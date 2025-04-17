Snooker World Championship Draw 2025: All the first round matches - including Ronnie O'Sullivan's first opponent
First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.
Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18–14 in the final and Wilson will be back to defend his title.
He’s one of 32 players to make it through to the first round draw - made up of the top 16 players from the snooker ‘Race to the Crucible’ world rankings and another 16 players who won through the 128-strong qualification tournament.
The draw has now been made for the competition, taking place at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from April 19 to May 5.
Here’s who is playing who - and when they’ll be taking to the baize:
Saturday 19 April
First round
10am
Kyren Wilson (1) v Lei Peifan
Xiao Guodong (14) v Matthew Selt
2.30pm
Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin
Mark Williams (6) v Wu Yize
7pm
Kyren Wilson (1) v Lei Peifan
Barry Hawkins (11) v Hossein Vafaei
Sunday, April 20
10am
Jak Jones (16) v Zhao Xintong
Xiao Guodong (14) v Matthew Selt
2.30pm
Mark Allen (8) v Fan Zhengyi
Mark Williams (6) v Wu Yize
7pm
Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin
Barry Hawkins (11) v Hossein Vafaei
Monday, April 21
10am
John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor
Jak Jones (16) v Zhao Xintong
2.30pm
Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety
Mark Allen (8) v Fan Zhengyi
7pm
Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert
John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor
Tuesday, April 22
10am
Zhang Anda (12) v Pang Junxu
Shaun Murphy (15) v Daniel Wells
2.30pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ali Carter
Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety
7pm
Judd Trump (2) v Zhou Yuelong
Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert
The BBC will once again be broadcasting live coverage across BBC1, BBC2, the Red Button and the iPlayer. There will also be highlights programmes every evening to catch up on the day’s action.
