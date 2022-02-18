It means that Team GB have their second guaranteed medal of the Games on the 14th day of the Olympics, following an epic 12-11 extra end win against Sweden in the semi-final on Friday.

The victory was particularly sweet for the team from Scotland, as they lost out to Sweden at the Olympics four years ago at the same stage – going on to come fourth after losing to Japan in the bronze medal match.

Muirhead, who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and became World Champion in 2013, will now be hoping to add an Olympic Gold to her trophy cabinet.

Great Britain’s men’s team are also going for gold against Sweden after a tense 8-4 semi-final win over the USA.

So, here’s when Great Britain will go for gold in the curling and how to watch it.

Eve Muirhead delivers a stone during the 2022 Winter Olympics.(AFP via Getty Images)

Who is playing?

Team GB’s Eve Muirhead, Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright, Eve Muirhead, Jen Dodds and Mili Smitheam will take on Japan – who beat Switzerland 8-6 in the other semi-final – in the final.

Switzerland will take on Sweden in the Bronze Medal match.

When will the final take place?

The final will start on Sunday, February 20, at 9.05am local time on Sheet B at the Beijing National Aquatic Centre.

This means you’ll have to get up early – or stay up late – to cheer on Team GB, as that equates to 1.05am UK time on Sunday.

A game of curling takes around three hours to complete and consists of 10 ends of eight stones per team – so the medals should be decided just after 4.05am UK time.

Where can I watch it?

The Women’s Olympic Curling Final will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Replays and selected live coverage of the at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will also available on BBC iPlayer and TV red button throughout the day.

When is the men’s final?

The Great Britain team of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan will take on Sweden for the Olympic title on Saturday morning.

The final will start on Saturday, February 19, at 6.50am local time on Sheet B at the Beijing National Aquatic Centre.

