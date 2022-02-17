It means that Team GB have their first guaranteed medal of the Games on the 13th day of the Olympics, following a tense 8-4 final end win in the semi-final on Thursday.

The victory was particularly sweet for Bruce Mouat after he lost the Bronze Medal match in the Curling Doubles tournament earlier in the Games alongside partner Jenn Dodds.

And it meant that Team GB also successfully avenged their 9-7 loss to the USA in the round robin matches.

Great Britain’s women’s team are also hoping for a medal after narrowly making the semi-finals with a 9-4 win over the Russian Olympic Committee team in their final group match, while other results also went their way.

So, here’s when Great Britain will go for gold in the curling and how to watch it.

Who is playing?

Great Britain's Hammy McMillan, Bruce Mouat and Bobby Lammie during day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Aquatics Centre in China (Image credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The Great Britain team of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan will take on the Swedish team who beat Canada 5-3 in another tight semi-final.

And the Scots will have no reason to doubt their ability to win, after defeating the Swedes 7-6 earlier in the competition.

Canada will take on the USA in the Bronze Medal match.

When will the final take place?

The final will start on Saturday, February 19, at 2.05pm local time on Sheet B at the Beijing National Aquatic Centre.

This means you’ll have to get up early to cheer on Team GB, as that equates to 6.05am UK time on Saturday.

A game of curling takes around three hours to complete and consists of 10 ends of eight stones per team – so the medals should be decided just after 9am.

Where can I watch it?

The Men’s Olympic Curling Final will be broadcast live on the BBC.

When is the women’s semi-final?

Eve Muirhead's women's side have the chance to replicate the men's achievement and get to the final when they play Sweden at 6.05am UK time on Friday, February 18.

The game will be broadcast live on the BBC.

