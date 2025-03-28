Cambridge celebrate victory over Oxford in last year's race. | Getty Images

It’s one of the world’s most famous sporting contests.

First held in 1829, the Boat Race has seen crews from Oxford and Cambridge Universities race down the River Thames ever year since, with the exception of the First and Second World Wars and the global pandemic.

The first women’s event was held in 1927, with the official Women’s Boat Race taking place since 1964. It moved to the same day as the men’s race in 2018.

Each year around 250,000 people pack the banks of the river to watch, while millions more enjoy the sporting spectacle on television.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

When is The Boat Race 2025?

This year’s Boat Race takes place on Sunday, April 13.

What time do the races start?

Here’s the full schedule for the day’s racing.

1.21pm: 79th Women’s Boat Race

1.36pm: Women’s Reserve Race: Osiris v Blondie

1.51pm: Men’s Reserve Race: Isis v Goldie

2.21pm: 170th Men’s Boat Race

2.45pm: Women’s Presentation (Mortlake)

2.55pm: Men’s Presentation (Mortlake)

Can I watch the Boat Race on television?

All the races will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 12.45pm and ending at 3.15pm. You can also catch up on all the action on the BBC iPlayer

What are the crews for the Boat Race 2025?

The crews for this year’s race were unveiled at an even at Battersea Power Station this week and are as follows:

Oxford Women’s Team

Daniel Orton (Cox), Heidi Long (Stroke), Kyra Delray, Annie Anezakis, Sarah Marshall, Alexia Lowe, Tessa Haining, Lilli Freischem, Sarah Polson (Bow)

Cambridge Women’s Team

Jack Nicholas (Cox), Samy Morton (Stroke), Tash Morrice, Claire Collins, Carys Earl, Annie Wertheimer, Sophia Hahn, Gemma King, Katy Hempson (Bow)

Oxford Men’s Team

Tobias Bernard (Cox), Nico Kohl (Stroke), Nick Rusher, Tom Mackintosh, Tass von Mueller, James Doran, Felix Rawlinson, Will O’Connell, Tom Sharrock (Bow)

Cambridge Men’s Team

Ollie Boyne (Cox), Douwe de Graaf (Stroke), Luca Ferraro, James Robson, George Bourne, Gabriel Mahler, Tom Macky, Noam Mouille, Simon Hatcher (Bow)

Which team have won most Boat Races?

In the men’s race Cambridge lead the way with 87 wins, compared to Oxford’s 81. There has been one dead heat.

Cambridge also have the edge in the women’s race, with 46 wins to Oxford’s 30.

What is the record time for The Boat Race?

The record time over the course in The Men’s Boat Race is 16 minutes 19 seconds, set by Cambridge in 1998 and for The Women’s Boat Race is 18 minutes 33 seconds set by Cambridge in 2017.

What is the route of The Boat Race?

Known as the Championship Course, the rowers have to complete a course which is 4 miles, 374 yards (6.8 km) on the River Thames in South West London. It starts downstream of Putney Bridge and passes under Hammersmith Bridge and Barnes Bridge before finishing just before Chiswick Bridge.

What do the winners of The Boat Race get?

The winners do not receieve a cash prize - just a trophy.

The winning men’s team are presented with The Aberdeen Quaich, which was created in 2000.