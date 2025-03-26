Scotland’s young mathematicians inspired by Maths Masterclass series

Aberdeen charity, TechFest, concluded their Masterclass series this weekend, aimed at encouraging, inspiring, and engaging young people in the art and practice of mathematics.

The eight-part series aimed at 13–14-year-olds, covered a huge range of mathematical areas and topics, including diverse applications such as art, cryptography, programming, modelling and knot theory.

Taking place on Saturday mornings during term time, all classes featured 2.5-hour interactive sessions led by various STEM lecturers and presenters.

Among the speakers were Youtuber Tom Rocks Maths, Professor Mirela Delibegovic and Professor Ben Martin from the University of Aberdeen and Upstream Business Manager at Enquest, Adrian McBurnie.

The topics highlighted how math shapes the real world, from predicting tennis match outcomes and securing online transactions through cryptography, to advancing life sciences, including drug discovery and diabetes research.

The programme was a partnership between TechFest and Serica Energy, a UK-based independent energy specialist, further continuing TechFest’s mission to host fun initiatives that make STEM education more engaging and inclusive to young people throughout the country.

The Maths Masterclass series saw 14 schools from Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire region take part. All students participating in the initiative had the chance to dive into each topic individually or in small groups, with guidance from the speaker and helpers to ensure accessibility for all.

The final masterclass, The Million Dollar Equation, was held at the University of Aberdeen by Oxford Mathematician and Youtuber Dr Tom Crawford which explores seven unsolved maths problems, each worth $1 million, from quantum mechanics to prime number patterns.

Martha Gavan, Deputy Managing Director of TechFest, said: "Our Maths Masterclasses are all about giving students real, personal connections with people who’ve been in their shoes, industry professionals who share their stories, their challenges, and the exciting paths they’ve taken in STEM.

“These sessions aren’t just university visits, they’re a chance to feel at home in an academic setting, to build the confidence to step into new opportunities, and to see that universities and careers in STEM aren’t just for ‘other people’, they’re for them.

“But more than anything, we want them to leave feeling inspired, capable, and excited about what lies ahead."

The series encouraged students to take the opportunity to speak with a range of STEM figures and role models, learn about their career journey, challenges and find out the wide range of opportunities that are open to them with a career in STEM.

Students were invited to attend all eight masterclasses and provided with the opportunity to earn their CREST Discovery Day Award while completing the series.

Chris Kay, Chair of Serica’s Education outreach committee said: “We’re delighted to work with TechFest on the Maths Masterclasses, to help inspire young minds and prove that STEM learning can be both fun and engaging.

"The masterclasses offered opportunities for both teamwork and individual challenges, and it was great to see pupils growing in confidence as they worked with peers outside their usual friendship circles.