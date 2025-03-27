Paul Townend rode I Am Maximus to victory in last year's Grand National. | Getty Images

It’s the biggest horse race of the year.

Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 177th time it has been held.

An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.

It's also a huge day for the bookies, with many people placing their only bet of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

When is the 2025 Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 4, and will start at the new earlier time of 4pm.

How can I watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will be broadcast live on STV.

How long is the Grand National course and how many jumps are there?

The race takes place over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs (6.907 km), with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.

What's the prize money?

There will be a million pounds up for grabs at this year's Grand National, split among the first ten finishers as follows.

1st – £561,300

2nd – £211,100

3rd – £105,500

4th – £52,700

5th – £26,500

6th – £13,200

7th – £6,800

8th – £3,600

9th – £2,000

10th – £1,000

What horses will be racing in The Grand National?

Here are the 34 confirmed runners, with the jockeys yet to be confirmed:

Am Maximus Royale Pagaille Nick Rockett L'homme Presse Grangeclare West Hewick Minella Indo Appreciate It Capodanno Minella Cocooner Conflated Stumptown Hitman Beauport Bravemansgame Chantry House Threeunderthrufive Perceval Legallois Kandoo Kid Iroko Intense Raffles Senior Chief Idas Boy Mr Incredible Fil Dor Broadway Boy Coko Beach Farouk d'Alene Stay Away Fay Velvet Elvis Minella Drama Meetingofthewaters Monbeg Genius Vanillier