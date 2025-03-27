When is the 2025 Grand National? Prize money, date, time, length, jumps, how to watch, confirmed runners, odds

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
Paul Townend rode I Am Maximus to victory in last year's Grand National.Paul Townend rode I Am Maximus to victory in last year's Grand National.
Paul Townend rode I Am Maximus to victory in last year's Grand National. | Getty Images
It’s the biggest horse race of the year.

Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 177th time it has been held.

An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It's also a huge day for the bookies, with many people placing their only bet of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

When is the 2025 Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 4, and will start at the new earlier time of 4pm.

How can I watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will be broadcast live on STV.

How long is the Grand National course and how many jumps are there?

The race takes place over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs (6.907 km), with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.

What's the prize money?

There will be a million pounds up for grabs at this year's Grand National, split among the first ten finishers as follows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • 1st – £561,300
  • 2nd – £211,100
  • 3rd – £105,500
  • 4th – £52,700
  • 5th – £26,500
  • 6th – £13,200
  • 7th – £6,800
  • 8th – £3,600
  • 9th – £2,000
  • 10th – £1,000

What horses will be racing in The Grand National?

Here are the 34 confirmed runners, with the jockeys yet to be confirmed:

  1. Am Maximus
  2. Royale Pagaille
  3. Nick Rockett
  4. L'homme Presse
  5. Grangeclare West
  6. Hewick
  7. Minella Indo
  8. Appreciate It
  9. Capodanno
  10. Minella Cocooner
  11. Conflated
  12. Stumptown
  13. Hitman
  14. Beauport
  15. Bravemansgame
  16. Chantry House
  17. Threeunderthrufive
  18. Perceval Legallois
  19. Kandoo Kid
  20. Iroko
  21. Intense Raffles
  22. Senior Chief
  23. Idas Boy
  24. Mr Incredible
  25. Fil Dor
  26. Broadway Boy
  27. Coko Beach
  28. Farouk d'Alene
  29. Stay Away Fay
  30. Velvet Elvis
  31. Minella Drama
  32. Meetingofthewaters
  33. Monbeg Genius
  34. Vanillier

Intense Raffles is the early favourite at 5/1, followed by Iroko (6/1), Stumptown (7/1), I Am Maxumus (8/1), Vanillier (9/1) and Hewick (11/1).

Related topics:Grand National
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice