When is the 2025 Grand National? Prize money, date, time, length, jumps, how to watch, confirmed runners, odds
Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 177th time it has been held.
An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.
When is the 2025 Grand National?
The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 4, and will start at the new earlier time of 4pm.
How can I watch the Grand National?
The Grand National will be broadcast live on STV.
How long is the Grand National course and how many jumps are there?
The race takes place over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs (6.907 km), with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.
What's the prize money?
There will be a million pounds up for grabs at this year's Grand National, split among the first ten finishers as follows.
- 1st – £561,300
- 2nd – £211,100
- 3rd – £105,500
- 4th – £52,700
- 5th – £26,500
- 6th – £13,200
- 7th – £6,800
- 8th – £3,600
- 9th – £2,000
- 10th – £1,000
What horses will be racing in The Grand National?
Here are the 34 confirmed runners, with the jockeys yet to be confirmed:
- Am Maximus
- Royale Pagaille
- Nick Rockett
- L'homme Presse
- Grangeclare West
- Hewick
- Minella Indo
- Appreciate It
- Capodanno
- Minella Cocooner
- Conflated
- Stumptown
- Hitman
- Beauport
- Bravemansgame
- Chantry House
- Threeunderthrufive
- Perceval Legallois
- Kandoo Kid
- Iroko
- Intense Raffles
- Senior Chief
- Idas Boy
- Mr Incredible
- Fil Dor
- Broadway Boy
- Coko Beach
- Farouk d'Alene
- Stay Away Fay
- Velvet Elvis
- Minella Drama
- Meetingofthewaters
- Monbeg Genius
- Vanillier
Intense Raffles is the early favourite at 5/1, followed by Iroko (6/1), Stumptown (7/1), I Am Maxumus (8/1), Vanillier (9/1) and Hewick (11/1).
