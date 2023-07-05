All Sections
When is Andy Murray playing Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon? What time will it start? Full details of second-round match

A blockbuster second-round match at Wimbledon is in store on Thursday evening when Andy Murray takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 21:08 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 21:08 BST
Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas meet in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas meet in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.
Fresh from defeating Ryan Peniston in his opening match, Scotland’s Murray, the two-time champion, takes on the fifth seed from Greece in what will be a fascinating encounter. It will be the second time that the duo have met on the main tour. Tsistipas won the first, a five-set epic at the US Open in 2021 which was memorable not only for the tennis but the length of time the Greek took for toilet breaks. Murray exacted a semblance of revenge in Stuttgart last year, winning in straight sets on grass, crucially the surface for this encounter.

When is Murray v Tsistipas?

The match between Murray and Tsitsipas is scheduled third on Centre Court on Thursday, following on from Liam Broady’s match against Casper Ruud and Alize Cornet v Elena Rybakina. It is anticipated that the Scot’s showdown will begin around 6pm but that will depend on how quickly the other two matches are completed.

What channel is Murray v Tsitsipas on?

The BBC are showing Wimbledon live across BBC One, BBC Two and on its website.

Who does Murray play next if he wins?

Should Murray overcome Tsitsipas, then he will play either 32nd seed Ben Shelton of the United States, his compatriot Maxime Cressy or Serbia’s Laslo Djere in the third round. The first-round match between Cressy and Djere is locked at 1-1 and will be completed on Thursday.

