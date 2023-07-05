When is Andy Murray playing Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon? What time will it start? Full details of second-round match

Fresh from defeating Ryan Peniston in his opening match, Scotland’s Murray, the two-time champion, takes on the fifth seed from Greece in what will be a fascinating encounter. It will be the second time that the duo have met on the main tour. Tsistipas won the first, a five-set epic at the US Open in 2021 which was memorable not only for the tennis but the length of time the Greek took for toilet breaks. Murray exacted a semblance of revenge in Stuttgart last year, winning in straight sets on grass, crucially the surface for this encounter.
When is Murray v Tsistipas?
The match between Murray and Tsitsipas is scheduled third on Centre Court on Thursday, following on from Liam Broady’s match against Casper Ruud and Alize Cornet v Elena Rybakina. It is anticipated that the Scot’s showdown will begin around 6pm but that will depend on how quickly the other two matches are completed.
What channel is Murray v Tsitsipas on?
Who does Murray play next if he wins?
Should Murray overcome Tsitsipas, then he will play either 32nd seed Ben Shelton of the United States, his compatriot Maxime Cressy or Serbia’s Laslo Djere in the third round. The first-round match between Cressy and Djere is locked at 1-1 and will be completed on Thursday.