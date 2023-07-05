When is Andy Murray playing Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon? What time will it start? Full details of second-round match

A blockbuster second-round match at Wimbledon is in store on Thursday evening when Andy Murray takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court.

When is Murray v Tsistipas?

The match between Murray and Tsitsipas is scheduled third on Centre Court on Thursday, following on from Liam Broady’s match against Casper Ruud and Alize Cornet v Elena Rybakina. It is anticipated that the Scot’s showdown will begin around 6pm but that will depend on how quickly the other two matches are completed.

What channel is Murray v Tsitsipas on?

The BBC are showing Wimbledon live across BBC One, BBC Two and on its website.

Who does Murray play next if he wins?