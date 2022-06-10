In-form Andy Murray gets revenge on Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up potential Nick Kyrgios Stuttgart semi-final

Andy Murray served well to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 35-year-old Scot reached the semi-final, where he will meet either the enigmatic Australian Nick Kyrgios or Hungary’s Marton Fuscovics, with an excellent performance, not losing his serve once against the former French Open finalist and holding his nerve at key moments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory will be ever sweeter for Murray given he lost a five-set epic at the US Open to Tsitsipas last year, with Murray irked by the length of time the Greek took during toilet breaks.

“It’s an amazing atmosphere, a full crowd, beautiful weather, nice conditions to play tennis,” said Murray, who had his own German fan club in the stands, after his victory. "They’ve got a few pints of beer so they are enjoying themselves,” he smiled.