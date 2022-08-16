When is Andy Murray playing Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati? Is it on TV? Coverage and live stream details for Western and Southern Open
Andy Murray got back on the winning horse on Monday night with a gruelling three-set victory over Stan Wawrinka at the Western and Southern Open.
The 35-year-old Scot defeated his fellow three-time Slam champion 7-6 (7/3) 5-7 7-5 in just under three hours in Cincinnati to progress to the second round.
Murray will now take on the British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the second round, which will be a stern test of the former World No 1’s credentials.
Norrie reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon during the summer and is one of the best players in the world on an American hard court.
When is Murray v Norrie?
The second-round tie in Ohio is due to be played on Wednesday. Murray v Norrie is first on Centre Court and starts at 4pm BST.
Is Murray v Norrie on TV? Is there a live stream?
Amazon hold the UK broadcast rights for the ATP main tour events and they will be showing the match on their Prime Video platform. Subscriptions cost £8.99. Alternatively, tennisTV show all the Masters 1000 series matches live and you can subscribe here.