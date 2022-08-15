Andy Murray grinds down Stan Wawrinka in gruelling Cincinnati opener to set up all-British R2 clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Murray was delighted with his victory over Stan Wawrinka.

Murray, currently ranked No 47, ground down the Swiss in a gruelling contest in Cincinnati between two former grand slam champions, with the Scot prevailing 7-6 (7/3) 5-7 7-5.

Both men have three majors each and while neither are anywhere near their peak after years battling injury, they put on quite a show in the Ohio heat.

Murray took a close first set in a tie-breaker and while he broke Wawrinka back in the second set when he was serving for it, the world No 306 went on to take it 7-5.

After two energy-sapping sets, it was no surprise that both men required medical treatment in third, with Murray suffering from cramps.

He got the crucial break at 5-5 and despite receiving a serve penalty and seeing three match points come and go, Murray got the job done with a huge serve that was followed by a loud celebration after two hours and 54 minutes on court.