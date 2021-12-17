What channel is Andy Murray v Rafael Nadal on? How to watch Mubadala World Tennis Championship match

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal will meet for the first time since 2016 at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scot will square up against old rival Rafael Nadal in the semi-final of the three-day event as the Spaniard returns from a four-month injury lay-off.

The winner will face either Denis Shapovalov or Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final.

The match is Murray's second of the competition following his 6-3 6-2 win over fellow Brit Dan Evans on Thursday, as he continues his preparation for the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

Following his victory over Evans, Murray explained why it meant so much to face Nadal for a 25th time.

“I don't know if I'm gonna get the opportunity to play matches like that again,” the world No 134 admitted.

“Rafa's someone I had great battles with he's obviously had his injury troubles as well.”

The pair have not played each other since May 2016, when Murray defeated the Spaniard 7-5 6-5 in the Madrid Masters semi-final.

When is Andy Murray v Rafael Nadal?

The match is due to take place today (Friday, December 17) with a start time of 3pm UK time.

They will compete in the second semi-final of the day, after Denis Shapovalov faces world No 5 Andrey Rublev in the first last-four match at 1pm UK time.

How can I watch Andy Murray v Rafael Nadal?

The match will be shown live on Eurosport, the Eurosport app, Eurosport.co.uk and on Discovery+.