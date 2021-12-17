Andy Murray's Scottish homecoming match postponed by Covid as Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen rescheduled

Jamie and Andy Murray were preparing to take the tournament to Aberdeen next week. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scotland v England matches – the brainchild of Jamie Murray – was scheduled for December 21-22 in Aberdeen, but has now been postponed as a consequence of the rise in covid infections and concerns. A new date has yet to be announced.

Tournament Director Jamie’s brother, former Wimbledon champion Andy, was due to compete and re-affirmed his commitment on Thursday, but admitted the health issues were a ‘concern’.

Jamie said: “Obviously this is incredibly disappointing for all of us organising the event, the players and, most importantly, the fans who wanted to come and watch us.

"Andy and I, and all the players due to take part are absolutely gutted but some things are bigger than tennis. All that matters is keeping everyone safe. We’ve been blown away by Aberdeen’s enthusiasm for the event and we’re all looking forward to staging the Schroders Battle of the Brits in 2022.”