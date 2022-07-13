What channel is Andy Murray v Max Purcell on? Is it on TV? Start time and how to watch

The Scot overcame Sam Querrey in impressive fashion on Tuesday, clinching a 6-2, 6-0 first round victory with minimal fuss despite windy conditions in his first match since exiting Wimbledon at the second round stage.
Murray will now face Australian Max Purcell for the right to progress to the quarter-finals of the final grass tournament of the summer on the ATP Tour. Purcell, seeded sixth for the event, overcame France’s Adrian Mannarino in three sets in the first round.
Murray, the current world No 52, is playing in the Rhode Island event this week in a bid to increase his ranking ahead of September’s US Open and become a seed for the final Grand Slam event of the year.
Here is how to watch the action:
Match details
Who: Andy Murray v Max Purcell
What: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open round of 16
Where: International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, Rhode Island, USA
When: Wednesday, July 13, estimated start around 5.20pm UK time.
How to watch - is Andy Murray v Max Purcell on TV?
It is not being shown on any TV station in the UK. The only way to watch the match live is via Tennis TV, the ATP’s official streaming service, available via subscription for £9.99 a month.