What channel is Andy Murray v Max Purcell on? Is it on TV? Start time and how to watch

Andy Murray is back in action on Wednesday in the last 16 of the Infosys Hall Of Fame Open in Newport.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:24 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Scot overcame Sam Querrey in impressive fashion on Tuesday, clinching a 6-2, 6-0 first round victory with minimal fuss despite windy conditions in his first match since exiting Wimbledon at the second round stage.

Murray will now face Australian Max Purcell for the right to progress to the quarter-finals of the final grass tournament of the summer on the ATP Tour. Purcell, seeded sixth for the event, overcame France’s Adrian Mannarino in three sets in the first round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Murray, the current world No 52, is playing in the Rhode Island event this week in a bid to increase his ranking ahead of September’s US Open and become a seed for the final Grand Slam event of the year.

Andy Murray takes on Max Purcell in the last 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Here is how to watch the action:

Match details

Who: Andy Murray v Max Purcell

What: Infosys Hall Of Fame Open round of 16

Where: International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, Rhode Island, USA

When: Wednesday, July 13, estimated start around 5.20pm UK time.

How to watch - is Andy Murray v Max Purcell on TV?

It is not being shown on any TV station in the UK. The only way to watch the match live is via Tennis TV, the ATP’s official streaming service, available via subscription for £9.99 a month.

Andy Murray doesn't need to play on but we'd love it if he did

Andy Murray
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.