Andy Murray dismantles Sam Querrey in horrendous conditions at Infosys Hall Of Fame Open

Andy Murray was far too strong for Sam Querrey in Newport.

In a match played in hideously windy conditions, the 35-year-old Scot showed all his nous and experience to dismantle the veteran American 6-2 6-0 and book a date with Australia’s Max Purcell in the next round.

Murray lost his serve in the opening game, but broke straight back against a clearly frustrated Querrey, who at one point smacked a ball skywards as he toiled to deal with the gusts. The 34-year-old, whose ranking has tumbled to 281 in the world, served six double faults, including one on match point.

Murray, the current world No 52, is playing in the Rhode Island event this week in a bid to increase his ranking ahead of September’s US Open and become a seed for the final Grand Slam event of the year.

Purcell booked a date with Murray, seeded sixth in this tournament, by overcoming France’s Adrian Mannarino in three sets.

There was to be no such success for the other Brit in the draw in Liam Broady. He lost out to Australia’s James Duckworth 6-2 4-6 6-2.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem recorded his first ATP Tour victory since May 2021 at the Nordea Open in Sweden.

The former US Open champion has struggled since returning from nine months out with a wrist injury in March, losing his first seven matches.

Thiem chose not to play at Wimbledon and instead dropped down to the Challenger Tour, where he registered a win in Salzburg last week against Filip Misolic.

The Austrian lost in the second round but has moved on to Bastad, where he came from a set down to defeat Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6 6-1 7-6 (5).

Thiem, whose ranking has fallen to 339, said in his on-court interview: "It's a long time. My last victory was in Rome in 2021, it feels like a different world somehow.

"Many, many things happened. It was tough, but it was also a very good experience I think, for life in general. I'm so happy that I got this first victory here today."