What channel is Andy Murray on? How to watch Mubadala World Tennis Championship match v Andrey Rublev

Andy Murray is back in action on Saturday at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 12:56 pm
Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev meet in the final of the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Scot will square up against Andrey Rublev in the final of the three-day event after defeating Rafael Nadal 6-3 7-5 in the Spaniard’s comeback match on Friday.

Murray also overcame fellow Brit Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 on Thursday in the exhibition tournament as he continues his preparation for the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ahead of facing world number Rublev, the current world number five, Murray said: "It's another chance to play against a top player. He hits a huge ball from the back of the court so will certainly test my movement out"

Rublev secured his place in the final with a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov.

When is Andy Murray v Andrey Rublev?

The match is due to take place today (Saturday, December 18) with a start time of 3pm UK time.

How can I watch Andy Murray v Rafael Nadal?

The match will be shown live on Eurosport 2, the Eurosport app, Eurosport.co.uk and on Discovery+.

Andy Murray's Scottish homecoming match postponed by Covid as Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen rescheduled

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Andy Murray
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.